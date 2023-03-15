Club Fit Brings You Athletes of the Season: Examiner Reader Poll Now Open
Finalists were nominated by athletic directors across our coverage area in Section 1. The list was then approved by Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher.
As they say with the Academy Awards, it’s an honor just to be nominated, so congrats to all the terrific finalists.
But only one male athlete, and one female athlete, can take home the top prize.
In addition to the prestige, our two winners also earn month-long family memberships to Club Fit.
The winners will be announced online and in print on March 28.
Here are our finalists:
Female
Eva DeChent, Putnam Valley, basketball
Lauren Beberman, Mahopac, basketball
Sarah Convery, Greeley, skiing
Haylie Donovan, Somers, track
Aliya McIver, White Plains, basketball
Angelica Rios, Ossining, volleyball
Juliette Salazar, Peekskill, track
Kornel Smith, Briarcliff, track
Sophie Tanios, Briarcliff, track
Male
Basiaka Butcher, Valhalla, basketball
Aj Caparelli, Ossining, basketball
Matteo Cervone, Haldane, basketball
Matt Fitzsimmons, Somers, basketball
Ruben Gray, Peekskill, wrestling
Jacob Lee, White Plains, track
Henry Martin, Croton, wrestling
Erik Nadecki, Greeley, swimming
Esuar Ordonez, Putnam Valley, wrestling
Joseph Ramirez, Mahopac, wrestling
Kornel Smith, Briarcliff, track
Jay Wilkinson, Somers, swimming