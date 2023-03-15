Club Fit Brings You Athletes of the Season: Examiner Reader Poll Now Open

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

This local winter sports season sure flew by, but here we are, deep into March, ready to announce our Athletes of the Season finalists. This local winter sports season sure flew by, but here we are, deep into March, ready to announce our Athletes of the Season finalists.

Finalists were nominated by athletic directors across our coverage area in Section 1. The list was then approved by Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher.

As they say with the Academy Awards, it’s an honor just to be nominated, so congrats to all the terrific finalists.

But only one male athlete, and one female athlete, can take home the top prize.

In addition to the prestige, our two winners also earn month-long family memberships to Club Fit.

The winners will be announced online and in print on March 28.

Here are our finalists:

Female

Eva DeChent, Putnam Valley, basketball

Lauren Beberman, Mahopac, basketball

Sarah Convery, Greeley, skiing

Haylie Donovan, Somers, track

Aliya McIver, White Plains, basketball

Angelica Rios, Ossining, volleyball

Juliette Salazar, Peekskill, track

Kornel Smith, Briarcliff, track

Sophie Tanios, Briarcliff, track

Male

Basiaka Butcher, Valhalla, basketball

Aj Caparelli, Ossining, basketball

Matteo Cervone, Haldane, basketball

Matt Fitzsimmons, Somers, basketball

Ruben Gray, Peekskill, wrestling

Jacob Lee, White Plains, track

Henry Martin, Croton, wrestling

Erik Nadecki, Greeley, swimming

Esuar Ordonez, Putnam Valley, wrestling

Joseph Ramirez, Mahopac, wrestling

Kornel Smith, Briarcliff, track

Jay Wilkinson, Somers, swimming