Featured Piece SPORTS 

Club Fit Brings You Athletes of the Season: Examiner Reader Poll Now Open

Robert Schork
We are part of The Trust Project
This local winter sports season sure flew by, but here we are, deep into March, ready to announce our Athletes of the Season finalists.

Finalists were nominated by athletic directors across our coverage area in Section 1. The list was then approved by Examiner Sports Editor Ray Gallagher.

As they say with the Academy Awards, it’s an honor just to be nominated, so congrats to all the terrific finalists.

But only one male athlete, and one female athlete, can take home the top prize.

In addition to the prestige, our two winners also earn month-long family memberships to Club Fit.

 

CLICK HERE TO VOTE

 

The winners will be announced online and in print on March 28. 

Here are our finalists:

Female
Eva DeChent, Putnam Valley, basketball
Lauren Beberman, Mahopac, basketball
Sarah Convery, Greeley, skiing
Haylie Donovan, Somers, track
Aliya McIver, White Plains, basketball
Angelica Rios, Ossining, volleyball
Juliette Salazar, Peekskill, track
Kornel Smith, Briarcliff, track
Sophie Tanios, Briarcliff, track

Male
Basiaka Butcher, Valhalla, basketball
Aj Caparelli, Ossining, basketball
Matteo Cervone, Haldane, basketball
Matt Fitzsimmons, Somers, basketball
Ruben Gray, Peekskill, wrestling
Jacob Lee, White Plains, track
Henry Martin, Croton, wrestling
Erik Nadecki, Greeley, swimming
Esuar Ordonez, Putnam Valley, wrestling
Joseph Ramirez, Mahopac, wrestling
Kornel Smith, Briarcliff, track
Jay Wilkinson, Somers, swimming

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Stepinac Opens 2012 Season with 35-7 Loss to Monroe-Woodbury

Fox Lane Starts the Season by Defeating Roy C. Ketcham

Vikings’ Explosive Offense is Too Much for Blind Brook