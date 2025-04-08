Club Fit Briarcliff Reopens Aquatics Center After Car Crash, Offers Special Deal

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Club Fit Briarcliff has fully reopened its Aquatics Center following extensive repairs prompted by a March incident in which a vehicle crashed through the building and into one of the indoor pools.

Emergency crews responded to the fitness club on North State Road around 12:20 p.m. on Mar. 7 after a car was driven through the emergency exit of the pool house, coming to a stop approximately 10 feet into a shallow section of the pool. The driver was helped out by staff, and no serious injuries were reported.

The crash forced a temporary closure of the Aquatics Center, with Briarcliff members directed to the Club Fit location in Jefferson Valley while repairs were underway. Restoration work included draining and sanitizing all pools, regrouting, and power-washing surfaces, as well as structural assessments by the Ossining Building Department. Safety upgrades were also made, including the installation of bollard barricades and repairs to the entrance gate.

Club Fit announced last week that the Aquatics Center is now fully operational, and to mark the reopening, is offering a membership promotion through Apr. 28. New members will receive a welcome package valued at more $300, including a $25 Club Fit gift card, 10 guest passes, complimentary fitness orientation, and free nursery services for children ages 4 and under.

The Aquatics Center features lap swimming, a zero-entry family section, swim lessons, lifeguard training, aquatics fitness classes, and amenities such as a hot tub, sauna, steam room, locker rooms, and towel service.

“Club Fit is proud to continue providing a safe, clean, and welcoming space for our community,” the press release stated.