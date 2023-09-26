Climate Summit Absentees Raises Questions

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

Mr. Schumann wrote “Global leaders are gathering in New York City,” however, China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Rishi Sunak are all skipping the U.N. this year.

Of the nearly 200 countries present in New York for the General Assembly, only 34 nations and seven non-governmental bodies secured speaking slots at the UN chief’s climate summit a day following the UN meeting. Notably absent from the speaker list were some of the world’s biggest polluters, including China, India and the United States. Also missing from the list was UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is facing a backlash at home over plans to weaken the country’s climate plans.

Why would anyone in a country that was energy independent three years ago champion a future dependent on China to provide batteries for cars, solar panels and windmills for electricity?

Patrick Mosman

Pleasantville