Wednesday, September 27, 2023
Latest:
Letters

Climate Summit Absentees Raises Questions

Examiner Media

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

We are part of The Trust Project

Mr. Schumann wrote “Global leaders are gathering in New York City,” however, China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Britain’s Rishi Sunak are all skipping the U.N. this year.

Of the nearly 200 countries present in New York for the General Assembly, only 34 nations and seven non-governmental bodies secured speaking slots at the UN chief’s climate summit a day following the UN meeting. Notably absent from the speaker list were some of the world’s biggest polluters, including China, India and the United States. Also missing from the list was UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, who is facing a backlash at home over plans to weaken the country’s climate plans.

Why would anyone in a country that was energy independent three years ago champion a future dependent on China to provide batteries for cars, solar panels and windmills for electricity?

Patrick Mosman
Pleasantville

We'd love for you to support our work by joining as a free, partial access subscriber, or by registering as a full access member. Members get full access to all of our content, and receive a variety of bonus perks like free show tickets. Learn more here.

Related News Stories

Letter to the Editor: The State Would Benefit From Climate and Community Investment Act

There Has Always Been Climate Change; it’s Mother Nature at Work

Mt. Pleasant Has an Obligation to Reject 31 Homes on Pocantico Lake