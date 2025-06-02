Class AA Fox Lane, Class B Put Valley Crowned Section 1 Baseball Champs

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Foxes Cop 1st Title Since 2006, Tigers Claim 1st Ever; Mahopac, Panas Nixed in Finals

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

We’ve got a lot of ‘first-time-in-a-long-times’, and several ‘never-happened-befores’ in our weekly roundup this week, which simply means our Examiner-area teams have been over the top this spring as they take aim at Section 1 titles. There are so many angles to attack, but we’ll give it a go as best we can.

BASEBALL

CLASS AA

Second-seeded FOX LANE Coach Matt Hillis has been the bridesmaid more than he’s been the bride since 2006 (tongue in cheek here). His state-ranked (No.10) Foxes, who have suffered multiple finals and semifinal losses the last 19 seasons, took the bull by the horns Sunday at Purchase College and put the veil on their coach in a 4-2 Section 1 Class AA title win over No.4 MAHOPAC.

“Matt Hillis is a great coach,” senior C Logan Mammola said. “I loved that we could do this for him, it’s awesome.”

As was sophomore RHP Jackson Carroll (7IP, 6K, 2 ER) who dominated Mahopac batters for the second time in four days, after sending the state-ranked (No.16) Wolf Pac into the loser’s bracket in a 7-2 semifinal win last Tuesday.

“Jackson absolutely threw great for us,” said Mammola, who had the best vantage point and calmed the young hurler down after a shaky start. “We knew he would dominate like he dominated them last time. He really had good stuff today. We knew we were going to hit for him today and I assured him of that, so he just had to settle in. This feels amazing. I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid, doing this for this community.”

While Carroll earned tourney MVP, senior DH Andrew Diaz (4-4) was in the discussion. The speedy table setter at the top of the order opened the game with a triple before scoring the first of two runs. He then cleaned the table with a sixth-inning solo bomb for the final margin.

“He was in the running for MVP for sure,” Hillis said of Diaz. “But in this case there’s no denying Jackson Carroll’s performance throughout the tournament. The first inning has been his one issue at times, and we did get action in the bullpen. Then he came back in the second and his fastball ticked up, so once we saw that we felt pretty good about things and he assured us he had what it takes.”

Fox PJ Stonsby delivered time and time again in the postseason, smoking a two-run double to the gap in the third to give Fox Lane the lead for good.

“It’s been a long time, too long,” Hillis said of the last sectional title. “When that keeps happening, you wonder if you’re ever going to get over the hump and win again. Then yesterday happened, and we’re thinking ‘here we go again’, but when we got to pre-game today and saw the attitude these kids had, the looseness that they had, we knew that they were ready to go.”

As good as his players felt to get the job done for him, Hillis insisted it meant more to him to guide this senior-laden group to a title after a couple of close calls that ended in heartbreak.

“I’m way more happy for them than they are for me,” Hillis said. “But I appreciate the sentiment coming from this group, I sort of expect it from them. It’s a special group.”

To Mahopac’s credit, the Wolf Pac forced an extra championship game after a 1-0 win behind junior ace Nick Masciarelli, who outdualed Fox Lane senior Will Rudolph in a classic pitcher’s duel. The two teams traded jabs but it was spectacular defense and pitching on both sides that made for an all-time classic. We suspect Mahopac will be back in this position next year.

“The far majority of our starters will be back next season, so we feel good about what we have returning,” said Nappi, who in his first five seasons as a head coach has guided Somers to a 2022 sectional title and Mahopac to the finals. “I’m just so proud of these guys. They did a hell of a job. I wish we could have brought it home. I thought we were one or two plays away from doing so. We played our butts off but came up just short.”

In a win-or-go-home scenario against top-seeded host Yorktown last Wednesday at Granite Knolls Park, the Wolf Pac broke open a 2-1 game to win 7-1 with a five-run top half of the seventh while previously playing error-free ball behind junior chucker Grabeklis. Second in the staff pecking order, Grabeklis pitched like an ace, allowing just four hits against a normally-potent Yorktown lineup. Grabeklis pitched to contact, scattering four hits and four walks while coming up big when he had to.

“RJ Grabeklis was the man,” Nappi said of his do-or-die semifinal effort. “It shows his mindset, because in his first game (against Yorktown) he recorded just one out (before being lifted). He had nothing that day and to come back against the same team and throw seven innings of one-run baseball, man that’s just toughness.”

CLASS B

Top-seeded PUTNAM VALLEY, ranked No.4 in NYS, copped its first-ever Section 1 title, romping its way through the Class B competition, including Saturday’s 10-0 title triumph of No.3 Hastings at Purchase College. Oh, and starting pitcher Dominic Benedetto twirled a five inning no-hitter in the mercy rule win that advanced Coach Joe Natalie’s Tigers to their first NYSPHSAA tournament where they will open up against Section 3/9 winner on June 7. Should the Tigers survive they would move onto the state semis at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton.

An emotional and sometimes high-strung PV squad cut loose on Saturday, having notched the first hole in the belt.

“This means so much to the whole team,” Benedetto admitted after holding Hastings hitless, fanning nine Yellow Jackets and joining his father, Billy, as a Section 1 champion (Harrison over Lakeland, 1992). “After the hiccup in the first inning with a couple of walks, I shook the jitters off and remembered what it took to get here. My team definitely picked me up, scoring the first two runs in the game. It took some weight off my shoulders. This team is something special.”

DH Nick Mazzola went 2-4 with two runs and two RBI to lead an 11-hit barrage. Aaron Pierre (2-3, 2 runs, RBI), Jay Constantino (2-4, 2 runs, RBI) and James Sanford (1-3, RBI, run) spearheaded the Tiger attack.

“Last night was truly special for all of us,” PV senior Sanford said. “Making history with this team is something I’ll never forget, especially it being my senior year. The guys on the team have been saying the job’s not finished ever since we stepped on the bus after the big win. The section was just a pitstop on our road trip to the state tournament. There will be more.”

The Tigers advanced to the finals behind a sterling pitching performance from young Eli Pierce. The sophomore pitched to contact, scattering five hits in a 10-0 semifinal win over Hastings, which then eliminated No.2 BRIARCLIFF in the loser’s bracket. The speedy Pierre, who has come on strong at the right time, had two hits, a run and two RBI in the win.

CLASS A

Top-seeded WALTER PANAS, ranked No.6 in NYS, was one win away from its second Section 1 title in three years. But the Panthers came unglued in Sunday’s double-dip at Purchase, falling twice to state-ranked (No.2) Rye when the Garnets, who came out of the loser’s bracket after losing to Panas in the semis, won both games on the strength of pitching performances the Panthers hadn’t seen all year, including Peter Davies no-hitter in Rye’s 5-0 upset to secure the Section 1 title.

Rye had defeated Panas, 8-1, in the 10 a.m. opener, leaving the Panthers with just one run over their final 14 frames, something nobody saw coming.

GIRLS LAX

Top-seeded and state-ranked (No.3) PLEASANTVILLE is now the odd-on favorites to finally dethrone third-seeded (No.8) Bronxville, the nine-time reigning champs, for what would be the first-ever Section 1 championship in Panther girls’ lax history on June 3 (4 p.m.) at Lakeland High School, a supreme venue.

We could see this Pleasantville team coming under the tutelage of Coach Hannah Tiso from miles away as far back as last year. They’ve done nothing but come into crystal clear focus this season, including a 20-9 quarterfinal win over Magnus and a 21-6 semifinal thumping of Irvington, in which All-World sophomore Faith Brown crushed the school’s all-time scoring record by recording her 300th point #AndCounting. By the time she’s done, Brown might have close to 600 total points, given her penchant for scoring, her continued growth and her youthful surrounding cast, which has been nothing short of incredible this season. Brown assured us the Panthers are stoked for an historical moment, including their first sectional championship game appearance since 2011.

“We are definitely ready for Bronxville,” she exclaimed! “We’ve been putting in a ton of work this off season already and are super excited to see what’s next with our team. We are up for the challenge, and hope to get a section title this year!”

Brown scored six goals and set up another in the rout of Irvington, which kept it close (4-4) early, but Brown’s surrounding cast was superb, including freshman Maddie Becerra (5G, 3A), who dropped a game-high eight points, Ella Collins (3G, 2A), Ella McCourtney (2G, 2A) and Julia Karaqi (3G).

In P’ville’s 20-9 quarterfinal win over No.9 Albertus Magnus, McCourtney (6G, 1A, 3DC), Becerra (4G, 2A, 1DC), Brown (4G, 1A, 8DC), Juliana Karaqi (3G, 1DC), Sam Schultz (2G, 1A, 4DC) and Collins (1G, 6A) all had their way.

Bronxville eliminated BRIARCLIFF, 9-4, in the quarters despite two goals apiece from Lily Rowe (1A) and Nicky Einhorn.

CLASS B

It was shaping up rather nicely for a No.1 FOX LANE vs. No.2 HORACE GREELEY rivalry championship setting, but that was before No.5 YORKTOWN came along Saturday and spoiled the fruits in a 19-9 semifinal upset of the state-ranked (No.6) host Foxes.

Leave it to state-ranked (No.10), perennial powerhouse Yorktown to bust up a party and send a top seed packing, doing so behind superb ball/draw control, and a total team effort, including top-end scoring from Ava Cunneen (4G, 3A), Brie Gaccino (5G, 1A), Annie Cunneen (3G, 2A), Sydney Sateriale (3G), Ava Ryan (1G, 1A), Sofia Boucher (2G) and Lily Diaz (1G).

State-ranked (No.8) Greeley held up its end of the bargain, securing a 9-8 double-OT semifinal triumph of visiting No.3 Ursuline behind a buzzer-beating goal from All-Section M Grace Richards, setting up a Quaker/Husker championship Wednesday at Lakeland High. The winners would advance to the NYSPHSAA regional finals at Lakeland High on June 7.

Greeley’s thriller over Ursuline was an epic battle, teetering back and forth all game. All-American Rowan Edson scored her third of the game at 7:29 of the fourth quarter for a 6-5 Quaker lead. Her fourth goal provided a 7-6 edge at 4:43. Despite some terrific goal in play by Quaker G Darby Robertson (11 saves), Ursuline pulled in front 8-7 before Edson scored from Richards top right to knot the game at 8-all with 1:22 left in regulation, setting the stage for Richards in OT. The Quakers don’t get a whiff of OT if not for a pair of remarkable point-blank saves by Robertson in OT. Sami Rose (2G, 2A) and Olivia McCann (1G) were also key contributors for the reigning Section 1 champion Quakers.

In Yorktown’s 16-5 quarterfinal win over Harrison, Diaz (4G, 2A), Ava Cunneen (4G, 1A) and Sateriale (3G, 1A) were gripping and ripping at the cage.

Fox Lane seemed well on its way after a 16-8 quarterfinal win over No. MAHOPAC, which found it tough to contain Foxes Cora Moore (5G, 2A, 9DC), Zoe Stonecipher (4G, 2A, 3DC) and Dylan New (2G). Mahopac’s Ashley Koch (3G, 1A, 4DC), Gianna Cirelli (2G) and Erin Harney (2G) kept the Wolf Pac in striking distance.

CLASS C

Sixth-seeded SOMERS’ 9-5 upset of No.3 John Jay CR was built on the back of trusty Sydney Ingraham (5G) and partner-in-crime Caitlin Mayfield (4G) along with nine saves from G Emma Donaldson. This, after Ingraham dropped this line (6G, 1A, 12DC, 3CTO, 1GB) in the quarters. The Tuskers’ run came to an end in Saturday’s semifinal at No.2 Rye, 16-6.

BOYS LACROSSE

CLASS B

YORKTOWN will need more of the same and then some after pinning a 19-3 quarterfinal victory over Lakeland/Panas in a Section 1 quarterfinal at Charlie Murphy Field. Yorktown, which is making its 45 consecutive Section 1 championship game #ThinkAboutThat, will need a similar outburst to hang with top-seeded HORACE GREELEY, which hung an 18-4 win on No.5 MAHOPAC. The state-ranked (No.10) Huskers and (No.3) Quakers will engage in a championship for the seventh time in history, Greeley going 0-6 and looking to do something different in 2025 Tuesday at ‘The Murph’. Most Section 1 lax observers believe the Quakers will finally turn the tide in their favor in this rematch of the 2024 title game, but the Huskers have been known to peak in late May early June.

Against Lakeland/Panas, Huskers (10-7) Jack Simone (4G, 3A), J.T. Carney (3G, 5A), Frank Ofrias (5G, 2A), Brady Sheridan (2G, 1A), Chad Bowen (2A, 19/21FO) and Gianluca Marchini (2G, 3A) showed what the unit is capable of doing when it moves the ball and sticks it shots. If they can’t attack Greeley in a similar fashion, the Quakers will prevail. The Huskers then creamed No.2 seeded Harrison by a 17-4 count, setting up the highly anticipated bout with Greeley.

In Greeley’s win over Mahopac, Jake Gashi (4G, 3A), Jameson Blakeslee (3G), Luke Dessi (3G), Tighe Dolan (2G, 2A) and Matt Byrne (2G, 5A), the program’s new all-time scoring leader (both 323 points, 207 assists), each scored four or more points. This unit will be tough for Yorktown to contain if Bowen doesn’t own the X, and All-World G Hunter Mezzatesta doesn’t stand on his head to make the crucial saves.

Greely ended No.8 FOX LANE’s season in a 17-4 quarterfinal win when Blakeslee (4G, 3A) went for a game-high seven points. Dessi (4G), Gashi (4G) and Byrne (1G, 2A) each had three or more points. FL: Owen Baker 2G; Declan Connors 1G, 2A; Will Oliverio 1G, 1A.

Mahopac did well to reach the semis, ousting No.4 Clarkstown South 9-5 behind a six-point effort from junior Bryan Margolis (3G, 3A). Brayden Torrey (2G) and Gavin O’Keefe (2G) were key cogs for the Wolf Pac, which started out slow and somehow maintained their strong lax tradition of reaching the Final 4.

CLASS D

Top-seeded Pleasantville seniors Aiden Cotter, Nick Reich, Shane Mueller, Joe Sokich, Tyler Challice and Brian McPhee, and junior David Hundzynski (600 career faceoff wins and counting) – along with the rest of the unit – were not about to go down without a fight. Each has had a ton of playoff experience for the two-time reigning Section 1 champion Panthers, ranked No.3 in NYS.

In one form or another, each came through in Wednesday’s 19-9 quarterfinal win over a game but overmatched Putnam Valley squad.

The win propelled host P’ville to Saturday’s semifinal clash with rival Westlake, who managed to hang tough with the Panthers in a 12-8 P’ville win. Erik Nanaj sent the dagger shot from midfield into an empty net after a costly turnover for a 12-7 fourth-quarter edge.

Panthers Braden Feeney and Reich managed to put up multiple points. Tied at 1-all, the Panthers dialed up a 5-0 run on the surprising 12-th-seeded Wildcats, who could not fully recover, setting up a No.1 Pleasantville vs. No.2 Bronxville finale Wednesday at Charlie Murphy Field.

The future looked bright for Put Valley in its 20-4 opening-round win over Magnus, in which Alex Grippo (6G, 4A), Nick Martinelli (5G, 3A), Dakota Bourgie (5A) and Mikey Frey (3G, 1A) had their way.

Westlake had a relatively stress-free 15-4 opening round win over Briarcliff behind Evan Staar (2G), Luca Piazza (3G, 1A), Brayden Lingeza (5A), Cole Barnett (2G, 2A) and crank-happy Nicholas DiNapoli (8G, 3A), who could not be contained. Briarcliff’s Luke Lawler (3G) led the Bears.

CLASS C

Second-seeded SOMERS (15-3) made short work of No.3 Pearl River in Friday’s 20-8 semifinal win, setting up the highly-anticipated championship game with top-seeded Rye. Local lax fans have pinned this matchup since early April and fruition should bring much delight.

All-Section M Miguel Iglesias (4G, 3A), Cam Violante (4G, 1A), Tristan Iglesias (4G, 1A), Mason Kelly (3G) and Matt Mayfield (1G, 2A, 15/23FO) all had their way, and will need to reach new heights in order for the state-ranked (No.3) Tuskers to take down (No.1) Rye Tuesday at Charlie Murphy Field in Yorktown in what could be the game of the year.

No.8 HEN HUD was eliminated in an 11-3 setback to No.9 John Jay. James McManus (2G), Drew Hiltsley (1G, 1A) and busy G Aidan Mazzoni (27 saves) impressed for the Sailors (8-8).

CLASS A

No.9 CARMEL took a 15-12 opening round win from No. 8 Wappingers when Colin Sullivan (4G, 5A) Braden Ross (3G, 1A) and Thomas Connolly (3G) provided the reigning champions some hope, which stalled in the Rams’ 21-6 quarterfinal loss to state-ranked (No.10) Mamaroneck. Connolly reached 200 career goals.

Best of luck to all in the days ahead.

PHOTO CREDITS: RAY GALLAGHER/CHRIS SMAJLAJ/DAVID TABER/ROB D/DONNA MUELLER PHOTOS