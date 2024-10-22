Class A Somers, Class B Westlake Leading Charge to Playoffs

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

With just one more week remaining in the regular season in most classes, things are beginning to take shape, but an upset here or there can push brinkmanship to another level. Class AA was thrown for a loop in recent weeks when three-time defending sectional champion and NYS runner-up CARMEL lost for the third time in four weeks, including Friday’s mind-numbing 35-7 setback to host Scarsdale. Carmel (3-3) now plays winless New Rochelle, which was something unimaginable just a couple of years ago, with a playoff berth on the line Friday; that’s how crazy Class AA is this year with the likes of North Rockland, Scarsdale, Mamaroneck and upstart OSSINING leading the way, though the Pride did not compete in the power league.

Class A remains a heavy two-team favorite with state-ranked (co-No.1) SOMERS and No.3 Rye rolling neck and neck on a potential collision course, which doesn’t appear derailable, given what we’ve seen to this point; though inconsistent YORKTOWN, the current No.6 seed, could be that monkey wrench nobody sees coming.

Class B is very, very interesting. Sure, state-ranked (No.18) WESTLAKE (6-0) and Bronxville (No.6), both unbeaten, appear to be heavy favorites as the top two seeds (currently), but Pearl River (6-1) and BYRAM HILLS (5-2) have to be reckoned with, especially after the Bobcats stumped PLEASANTVILLE, 26-22, to grab hold of the No.4 seed. Here’s the crazy thing: Pleasantville (3-3), the sectional runner-up and former two-time sectional champ (2022-21) is fighting for its playoff life at Westlake Saturday.

Class C is equally up for grabs, though undefeated VALHALLA (5-0), ranked No.11 in NYS, has the edge heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, though second-seeded PUTNAM VALLEY (4-2) lies in wait with huge upcoming games against state-ranked (No.15) Dobbs Ferry (Friday 6 pm) and a close-out game with the visiting Vikings on Nov. 1. If Put Valley was ever going to step up, now is the time. A split, which will be difficult to come by, would likely secure a No.2/3 seed for the Tigers.

CLASS A

BREWSTER had one of the best defenses in Section 1 coming into its clash with host SOMERS Friday, and the Bears (5-2) simply had nothing to prevent the Tuskers (7-0) from rolling to a 38-7 triumph. As he’s had with just about everyone, Tusker RB Mason Kelly (132 yards, 3 touchdowns on just seven carries) had his way with the Bears. Tusker RB Dean Palazzolo rushed for 29 yards and a score on two carries and hauled in four passes for 56 yards. Tusker Logan Ruby took a pick-6 22 yards for a touchdown on the Bears’ opening possession. On the Bears’ next offensive series, a snap sailed over the punter’s head for a safety and Somers had an early 8-0 lead.

Somers extended to a 15 -0 before the Bears answered with a nice 70-yard TD drive where QB KJ Dillon completed 4-of-4 passes capped off by a 15-yard strike to Ryan Brace, but the Bears could muster no more.

“Defensively, we were tough early, holding their high scoring offense to a couple of TDs for most of the half, but they just have too many weapons,” Somers Coach Ed Mulvihill admitted. “You try to shut down one guy and another steps up.”

YORKTOWN (4-3) hosted Rye (7-0) Friday and found the Garnets a rude guest in a 35-21 setback despite versatile Tyler Galante’s explosive game-opening 96-yard kickoff return for a TD. Galante finished with 236 all-purpose yards, including a pair of TD grabs in a career game. Yorktown QB Kaden Gonzalez fired two TD passes.

FOX LANE (3-3) went to the ground game in the absence of injured QB John Czernyk to secure a 28-14 win over visiting LAKELAND (2-5). Fox RB Declan Connors had what we in the business call a career day, ending with 184 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.

“We knew he was going to have a day when went for 53 yards on the very first play for his first score,” Fox Lane Coach Andrew Giuliano said.

Fox RB Justin Sarote added nine arries for 91 yds and 1 TD with a long of 56 yards while making seven tackles on defense. Luke Ryan added two carries and a TD, including a 55-yard score while adding 10 tackles for the Foxes, who rushed for a total of 340 yards.

Defensively, Mac Keller added ninetackles and returned a fumble 27 yards. Logan Mammola added six tackles and an INT.

Lakeland QB Anthony Frobose threw a TD pass to Nick Ferrante and Robbie Policastro rushed for another Hornet score.

We are still waiting for that signature win from MAHOPAC, but behind a stellar half of action from senior RB Jack Clifford (26 carries, 176 yards 3 TDs) the Wolf Pac (5-2) cruised past John Jay CR, 35-19, and could lock down a top four/five seed with a win at Clarkstown South Saturday, which will be anything but easy.

Mahopac junior WR Lorenzo Enchandy (92 yards) snagged a pair of passes from QB Ethan Dedvukaj, including a TD catch. The tough nut Enchandy is, he added four solo sticks on D. Pac senior DL Landon Varley and LB Michael Trinchitella added seven and six tackles, respectively, while Matt Reilly, Ryan LaRue and Peter Grishaj had five apiece. RB Anthony Eppolito added a rushing score for the Wolf Pac.

CLASS B

WESTLAKE WR Cole Barnett hauled in a 60-yard touchdown pass from QB Brayden Lingeza, helping lead the state-ranked (No.18) Wildcats (6-0) to a commanding 28-0 victory over BRIARCLIFF (3-4). Wildcat RB Nicholas DiNapoli rushed for a pair of scores and Matthew Pippo added 78 yards rushing while Luca Piazza found paydirt. Jack Losito, Anthony Nigrelli, John Carlantone, Jake Zaino and Nicholas McClure helped lead the Wildcat defense to a shutout.

In a game that figured prominently in the postseason seeding, BYRAM HILLS went ahead and toppled PLEASANTVILLE, 26-22, pushing the Bobcats (5-2) to the current No.4 seed while dropping the Panthers (3-3) to the No.6/9 range. Speedster Tyler Marescot caught a pair of TD passes, putting the visiting Bobcats up 20-0. Marescot added the game-sealing score, returning a punt 60 yards to paydirt in the waning moments. Byram QB Bryce Baskind fired a pair of touchdown passes and rushed for one more.

P’Ville QB Mason Rizzi fired a seven-yard TD dart to Jesse Strauss, the Panthers knotting the score at 20-all after a two-point conversion. The Panthers took a short-lived lead on their second safety of the game before Marescot put them on ice.

“We played our best football of the season in the opening quarter on offense and defense,” Bobcat Coach Simon Berk said.

Byram’s opening score was set up by a 50-yard run by Luke Weiss, who had 10 carries for 88 yards to set the tone. Baskind punched it in for the score.

“Our defense was led by Liam Porter, Daniel Leff, Evan Petta and Michael Bordoni,” the coach said.

Leff led all tacklers with 14 sticks, including a forced fumble and recovery. Leff, Petta, and Jake Levy each recorded sacks.

Byram then added two more scores through the air set up by a long pass to Frankie Cangelosi and two deep TD passes from Baskind to Tyler Marescot.

“Pleasantville fought back in the second half, knotting the game at 20-20 after a 2-pt conversion,” Berk said.

The Byram defense eventually forced a 3-and-out after the free kick, the ensuing punt going 76 yards to the house by Marescot.

The Panthers were able to move the ball efficiently in a 2-minute drill into the red zone, but time expired on a fourth down pass from the Byram 15. The Bobcats’ final game is Saturday (2 pm) against visiting Nanuet.

“This game has huge implications for the sectional playoffs,” Berk said.

HEN HUD (3-4) staved off playoff elimination in a 36-0 rout of Woodlands when Sailors QB Joey Abboud connected on 10 of 14 passes for 145 yards and three touchdowns, including two to WR Jack Hiltsley (3 catches, 83 yards) and another to Hunter Brown. Sailor RB Justin Parkes finished with 171 yards and one TD on 17 carries. He added 45 yards through the air.Vinny Valdes had an interception.

CLASS C

VALHALLA had little time for Dobbs Ferry in a highly-awaited matchup between Class C powers, which were quickly untangled in a 35-7 Viking rout. Viking RB/LB Josh Bergey was the man of the hour, recording seven tackles on defense while rushing six times for 43 yards and a pair of TDs. K Keelan Mahon was 3/4 on PATs and QB Brayden McGinty had a TD pass to AJ Pesce for a 25-yard strike. Viking RBs Luke Foisett (13 rushes, 95 yards), Tyler Ratti (10 for 116 yards, 1 TD) and Bryan Moulard (7 rushes, 81 yards TD) were in on the onslaught of the Eagles’ defense as the Vikings appeared to be the real deal as we head down the stretch.

PUTNAM VALLEY roasted HALDANE, 35-6, behind QB Mateo Dobra, who hit on 11/18 passes for 213 yards, including a pair of TD passes. He rushed for another as the Tigers set themselves up, potentially, for the No.2 seed. Senior WR/RB Caden Glenn nabbed six of those passes for 124 yards and two TD’s (scores from 18 and 20 yards out). Glenn also rushed eight times for 30 yards and a two-yard TD plow. On the other side of the ball, Glenn led the Tigers with 12 tackles and two sacks #QuiteTheDay.

PV’s Jay Constantino (25 yard TD catch), ‘Big J” Jaden Tesher (9 tackles, 3 sacks), Andre Tarrant (8 tackles, caused fumble, 1.5 sacks), Dylan Tucker (7 tackles, 2 TFL’s, sack) and Trevor Lewis (fumble recovery, sack) had substantial production.

“We came out of the gate a little slow and made a bunch of mistakes,” PV Coach Ryan Elsasser said. “We were able to clean it up in the second half and start moving at a better pace. Haldane is always a tough and well coached team. They do a great job prepping their kids and making adjustments. They forced us to switch some things up and make some changes. (PV offensive coach) Coach Capozzi called a great game for us and had us prepared to make some big plays in the air this week. The defense was moving around well and playing aggressive football. We did make a few costly mistakes but were able to correct them and rally in the second half.”

CLASS AA

OSSINING’s 28-7 win over RCK came largely on the backs of Pride RBs Amare Ibarra, who chugged for 187 yards and a tuddy on 16 totes, and Jyquis Ramirez, who went for 134 yards and three scores on 28 carries. Pride DB Tyler Pyne made seven tackles and picked off two passes. Ossining improved to 5-1 in League B and ensured itself a playoff game.

WHITE PLAINS (1-5) chalked up a 27-22 win over Yonkers Brave, for its first of the season.

INDEPENDENT LEAGUE

GREELY blew up in a 44-12 win over Albertus Magnus when Quaker QB Julian Asch hit on 6 of 10 passes for 205 yards and three TD strikes, connecting early and often with WR Jameson Blakeslee (3 catches, 148 yards and two TDs, 55 and 85 yards on the first two Quakers plays from scrimmage). JB also picked up 46 yards and a touchdown on two carries. Jonny Sala added a rushing TD.

DAVID TABER/ANDY JACOBS PHOTOS