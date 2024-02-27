Clarifying a Detail in Pleasantville Tree-Cutting Mess

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

A brief comment on the Feb. 6 article about the improper tree cutting on two recently subdivided lots on Clark Street in Pleasantville.

The quote from the mayor seems to suggest that the developer/contractor of the lots where the trees were cut is intending to renovate and live in the big house that was on the consolidated property.

That’s not the case, to my knowledge. The large house had been bought by the new owners, who are longtime Pleasantville (and Clark Street) residents. They live there now. The developer of the subdivided lots didn’t buy the big house.

At a 2022 Planning Commission meeting, we were told by the owner and his lawyer that all the big trees would remain on the subdivided lots. That helped satisfy the adjacent community. As it happened, all trees on both lots were razed, and while the ownership of those properties is a bit unclear, it is apparent that the 2022 owner before the Planning Commission remains involved as they are there almost daily as construction continues. Why the prior representations were not honored is not clear.

Concerns about the continued existence of the large house is irrelevant to the ownership and clear-cutting of all the trees on the two subdivided lots.

Scott Dyer

Pleasantville