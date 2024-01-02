City Officials Prepare to Initiate ‘Cleanup Peekskill 2024’

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Littering and overcrowding in homes have been recurring issues in the City of Peekskill for years, and officials are hoping to address them in a different way in the new year.

During a recent Common Council meeting, City Manager Matthew Alexander said an initiative dubbed “Cleanup Peekskill 2024” would be launched, which will include heavier fines and possible criminal charges for residents who violate city rules and ordinances.

“We’re quite aware of the difficulties that the city faces,” Alexander said. “We will take a different tact and look at things in a different way.”

Alexander explained a Quality of Life Committee studied statistics city officials gathered that will be formally tackled in a report to the council in 2024.

“We think we can make a difference in 2024,” Alexander said. “There will be eventual ticketing for littering and other quality of life issues that we have a continual struggle with.”

Alexander noted 1,300 buckets of garbage were recently picked up by city workers and in a few days a lot of the trash returned on streets.

As for overcrowding, Alexander said the city is looking to impose larger fines against property owners for violating city ordinances and levy criminal charges “when, and if, they may be warranted.”

An educational and outreach component will also be part of “Cleanup Peekskill 2024,” according to Alexander.