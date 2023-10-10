Cindrich’s Ticket the Key to Improving Quality of Life in Mt. Kisco

Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.

In this election, the residents of Mount Kisco will have a choice as to who leads the village for the next two years. Current board members Lisa Abzun and Karine Patino are running for mayor and trustee, respectively. They are joined by Jean Farber (for trustee). Mike Cindrich (for mayor) and Theresa Mazzaro-Flora and Angie Garcia Guerra (both for trustee) are all running on an independent line.

Both Abzun and Patino strongly support enacting a new village law (post-election, of course) that would eliminate single-family zoning to allow multifamily housing in the way of Accessory Dwelling Units. This threatens everyone’s home values and neighborhood quality of life – as well as overburdening our infrastructure and limited water supply.

Cindrich, Flora and Guerra are all committed to safeguarding and preserving our residential neighborhoods.

Both Abzun and Patino voted to site a more than 140-foot macro cell tower and lengthy access road in deed-protected Leonard Park. The tower was to go on top of our historic disc golf course and scenic walking trails and in close proximity to Memorial Pool and play areas. The village is believed to have spent upwards of $200,000 associated with this environmentally destructive endeavor.

The Cindrich-Flora-Guerra team were able to stop the desecration of our only park through their grassroots campaign Save Leonard Park.

Both Abzun and Patino promote expanding cellular infrastructure throughout the village to include seven macro towers and 5G small cells dispersed into residential neighborhoods. This is being planned without any consideration for, or input from, the residents. A recent case in point was the granting of a setback variance allowing the placement of a cellular macro tower within 150 feet of a vulnerable population, Ability Beyond Disability, without legally required prior notification. That is unconscionable.

Cindrich, Flora and Guerra are committed to safe and responsible infrastructure placement, taking into account residents’ concerns.

The Village Board has engaged in the practice of silencing free speech. They have displayed a lack of transparency including a pattern of restricting public input and debate and conducting extensive village business behind closed doors in executive session. Their enforcement of an unlawful and unconstitutional newly-enacted sign law leading up to the June Democratic mayoral primary helped ensure an Abzun victory over Tom Luzio.

In another example, both Abzun and Patino used their positions on the Village Board on Apr. 4, 2022, to launch a slanderous attack on a respected community member AFTER he called for an investigation into potential wrongdoing by village officials.

Cindrich was pivotal in exposing the village sign law scheme. His entire team has vowed to welcome public involvement.

This Village Board has presided over a serious deterioration in quality of life. There has been a noticeable rise in crime and safety issues in Leonard Park and on our trails, as well as in the business district and train station areas. There has also been a proliferation of homeless men in the village who are living in our parks and playgrounds. Trustee Patino’s response to these quality-of-life issues is to blame it on social media.

As a lifelong resident and former 30-year Mount Kisco police officer, I have never seen it this bad. We should not accept this as the new normal. Mike Cindrich’s career as a law enforcement leader and former mayor will greatly benefit the village as it works to improve quality-of-life issues.

On Nov. 7 (early voting begins Oct. 28), vote for the people who are committed to changing Mount Kisco for the better: Mike Cindrich, Theresa Mazzaro-Flora (a former nurse) and Angie Garcia Guerra (an educator) on the Village Inclusive Party line.

Louis Terlizzi

Mount Kisco