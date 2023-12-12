Charles Bergstrom

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Charles (Charlie) F. Bergstrom, 58, of Chappaqua passed away on Dec. 4 in New York City.

Born on Nov. 6, 1965, to Charles and Verna (Canniff) Bergstrom in Mount Kisco, Charlie had a fulfilling life dedicated to public service and community.

Charlie began his career as a laborer in the Department of Public Works for the Town of New Castle. With dedication and hard work, he rose through the ranks and retired as a foreman after 37 years of service. Charlie’s commitment to serving his community extended beyond his professional life. Following in his family’s footsteps, he became a volunteer firefighter, serving the Chappaqua Fire Department for 38 years.

Charlie is survived by his beloved wife Vicki; cherished daughter Madelyn, loving parents Charles and Verna (Canniff ) Bergstrom; younger brother Jeffrey and his wife, Amanda; niece Collette; nephews Bryden and Gavitt; caring in-laws Richard and Christa Lange; sister-in-law Heidi Lange; and the family dog, Dolly.

In 1993, Charlie met the love of his life, Vicki, and married in 1996. Together, they welcomed their daughter, Madelyn, who brought immense joy and pride to their lives. In January 2021, Charlie retired and enjoyed spending his time with his family.

A wake and memorial service was held on Dec. 8 at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Chappaqua Fire Department. Donations can be made at www.chappaquafd.org. Contributions made in Charlie’s memory will help continue the important work of his organization.

Charlie will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. His dedication, selflessness and warm spirit will be remembered and cherished forever. May he rest in peace.