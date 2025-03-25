Chappaqua Performer Sweetens the Deal with Just Desserts

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

We are part of The Trust Project

We are part of The Trust Project

Chappaqua singer and actor Frank Shiner enjoyed enormous success in the private sector. He started a company and served as CEO for more than two decades.

“I had the good fortune of selling that company, enabling me to return to my career,” Shiner said of his passion for the arts. “I decided at that point to never take payment for my performances and always make them as a benefit to some charity.”

And whenever Shiner has the opportunity to bring a production to his hometown for a good cause, he does so with enthusiasm.

That’s exactly what he is doing with the upcoming family-friendly musical Just Desserts: A Musical Bake-Off, running Mar. 28-30 at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center.

“I have basically fallen in love with this performing arts center and what it can do for our community,” Shiner said. “So I decided to do this fundraiser to improve the facility and broaden its reach.”

Shiner is producing the show and donating the entire production to ensure that 100 percent of ticket sales will go directly to the improvement of the performing arts center, benefiting Friends of ChappPAC.

“We just need our local friends to show up,” Shiner emphasized.

Giving the show even more local appeal, it’s composed by Chappaqua’s Brad Ross.

“He wrote this delightful musical,” Shiner shared.

The show features five contestants and a pompous host participating in a baking contest in the Midwest. They’re all from very different backgrounds, but find a way to come together.

“It’s hilarious, charming, and poignant for our times,” Shiner noted.

The production is staffed by Actors’ Equity Association union members, with professional actors and crew. Directed here locally by Tom Wallace, Just Desserts’ book and lyrics are by Barbara Campbell.

This isn’t the first time Shiner has produced this show for a cause. In fact, back in late Apr. of 2023, he also staged Just Desserts at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, and the San Miguel Academy of Newburgh (a school Shiner has supported) received 100 percent of the ticket proceeds.

As for the show itself, Shiner sums it up this way: “It’s all happening at the Jefferson County Bake-Off where the competition may be fierce, but the results are always satisfying.”

Tickets can be purchased here.