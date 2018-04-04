Changes Underway at White Plains Train Station

MTA Metro-North Railroad announced Friday that a full-scale renewal project to bring state of the art improvements to the White Plains train station is underway.

The project, which coincides with efforts by The City of White Plains to update the area immediately surrounding the train station as a Transit District, is intended to provide increased safety to commuters as well as easier navigation and a cleaner more up-to-date and pleasant transit environment.

The White Plains station with more than 12,000 riders boarding trains daily, has the third highest ridership in the Metro-North system, second only to Stamford and Grand Central Terminal.

The station’s makeover is part of a $135 million Metro-North Station Improvement Initiative funded by the MTA’s 2015-2019 Capital Program. Construction is expected to continue to December 2020.

While the White Plains station is already fully ADA accessible, repair work will enhance this accessibility. The project adds an elevator within the main entrance for customers to reach the new side platform, including two ADA compliant stairs with radiant heat flooring for snow and ice control. The MTA is investing in improving ADA compliant features at the station, such as railings, platform guardrails, signage, and a new public address system.

Other improvements include refurbishment and functional upgrades to the station’s main entrance, the Main Street entrance, the Hamilton Avenue entrance, and the Mott Street entrance. Security cameras and speakers will be positioned throughout the station. Crews will install new platform canopies with wood ceilings, LED lighting, and a heated stairway leading from the side platform.

Added amenities such USB chargers, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity, digital screens that provide access to train information, ticket vending machines and new benches will also be provided.

Customers can look forward to an expanded, glass-enclosed waiting area, new interior station wall panels, ceiling tiles and fixtures, a remodeled ticket office, an improved food vendor space and refurbished bathrooms. MTA Arts and Design has issued an open call for artists to create a site-specific installation at the station.

Service at the White Plains station will continue throughout the duration of the three-year project. The renovation has been planned in three phases to minimize the disruption to customer travel.

Metro-North Railroad’s March 18 schedule reflects weekend and off-peak service changes that are in effect to accommodate the station’s upgrade. While this work is underway, customers are advised to allow for extra travel time to access the open section of platforms.

In response to the MTA’s announcement White Plains Mayor Tom Roach said: “Two years ago, the City of White Plains embarked on a comprehensive study of our Transit District, the area immediately surrounding the White Plains train station. Metro-North was a key stakeholder and participant in that study. The study culminated in the release of a Strategic Plan for the area and then the release of an RFEI, which generated a high level of interest from developers and urban planners. We are now working on an RFP for release later this year. Metro-North’s White Plains station Renovation project has served to further increase the interest in this area of the City. Governor Cuomo and Metro-North recognize that an enhanced White Plains station will not only better serve our mutual constituents, but is an important economic driver for the City. I would like to thank them for their confidence in White Plains and their advocacy for this much-needed project.”