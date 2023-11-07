Chances are Your Flower Vase Has Quite a Long History

By Bill Primavera

As interested as I have always been in antiques and nostalgia, it is surprising that I possess only two family heirlooms, one of which is a Roseville vase, named for the Ohio town where its company was founded in the early 20th century.

It was given to my parents in the mid-1940s by my Aunt Helen, who was the beacon of sophistication within my family. I also possess a watercolor she created for my family as another gift and, as an extension on a theme, it is of a vase of flowers.

The very first vases we know about weren’t decorative at all, but rather used for storage. The oldest vases today date back as far as the Bronze Age, where there is evidence of vases being used to contain large quantities of grain and oil. (For those of you who don’t know all that much about ancient history – like me – the Bronze Age was from 3300 B.C. to 1200 B.C.)

It was in ancient Egypt that the first evidence of vases being used to display flowers is found. These vases were quite basic in shape and design. It was the ancient Greeks who were known for having produced vases that were both decorative and functional.

Ancient vases were often made of clay or metal and were decorated with intricate patterns and designs that reflected the culture and beliefs of the society.

For example, the ancient Egyptians used vases to hold perfumes and oils and decorated them with hieroglyphs and images of gods and pharaohs, while the ancient Greeks used vases to hold wine and decorated them with scenes from myths and legends.

In the Middle Ages (approximately 476 A.D. to 1400 A.D.), vases were used primarily for religious purposes, such as holding holy water or oil. These vases were often made of metal or glass and contained intricate patterns and designs that reflected the religious beliefs of the society.

For example, vases from the Gothic period would often have images of angels and saints, while those from the Romanesque period were decorated with geometric patterns and abstract designs.

Vases of ancient civilizations such as the Egyptians, Greeks and Romans were primarily used for practical purposes, such as holding water or oil. These vases could be made of clay or metal and decorated with intricate patterns and designs that reflected the culture and beliefs of the society.

During the Renaissance (beginning in the 14th century), vases began to be used more for decorative purposes. The vases of this period were most likely made of porcelain or glass and had intricate patterns and designs that reflected the artistic and cultural ideals of the society.

For example, vases were typically decorated with images of mythological creatures and scenes from classical literature, while those from the French Renaissance were decorated with ornate floral patterns and designs.

In the Baroque period (1600 to 1750), vases were usually used as status symbols and contained ornate patterns and designs that reflected the opulent and grandiose style of the era. Vases from this period might be porcelain or metal and were adorned with intricate carvings, gilding and enamelwork.

During the 18th and 19th centuries, vases were primarily used for decorative purposes, typically to adorn the homes of the wealthy. Vases from this period were likely to be porcelain, glass or metal and had intricate patterns and designs that reflected the artistic and cultural ideals of the society.

Vases from 18th century Europe would likely be decorated with ornate floral patterns and designs, while those from 19th century America might contain images of nature and scenes from everyday life.

In the 20th century, vases continued to be used for decorative purposes, still mainly decorating the homes of the wealthy. Those vases could be made of glass, metal or ceramics and were decorated with modern and abstract designs.

When I contemplate my Aunt Helen’s gift of a vase, I envision an entire history of home beautification.

Bill Primavera is a residential and commercial realtor associated with William Raveis Realty, as well as a publicist and journalist writing regularly as The Home Guru. For questions about home maintenance or to buy or sell a home, he can be e-mailed at williamjprimavera@gmail.com or called directly at 914-522-2076.