Chance Meeting with MLL All-Star Spurs Olympic Hope for Lax

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

There are certain former Section 1 athletes that I run into from time to time, and then there are actual legends, the kind of high school prep that transformed the game, changed the way you looked at a certain sport and left an indelible impression.

Last week, at Putnam Valley Town Park – to which I’ve dedicated the better part of my life – I ran into former two-time Lakeland/Panas boys’ lax All-American Sean Lindsay, who was back home from Malibu, Calif. for a long-awaited visit with family and friends.

Never mind the fact that former MLL all-star Lindsay looked like he could still pad his record-setting numbers at Lakeland/Panas (198 goals, 100 assists), but the first words out of his mouth – after a giant bro-hug almost 25 years in the making – were, “I want to pay it forward, Ray, so any time I’m ever in the area, I’m going to let you know, so we can grow the game and give back.”

I’d expect nothing less from #WalterPanasRoyalty; not only the best two-way player in Lakeland/Panas lax lore, but also one of the greatest signal callers in Panas history, filling out the finest triad of all-time great Panther QBs, which also includes James Luft and Kyle Pierce.

But I digress. Meeting up with Lindsay, a two-time Syracuse University All-American and national champion, sparked a Facebook post that drew a slew of likes and comment. It reminded me that the Section 1 lacrosse brotherhood remains as strong, or stronger, than it’s ever been #LaFamiglia.

Which got me thinking: If skateboarding, table tennis and badminton are certified Olympic sports, why is there not an international Olympic lacrosse tournament? I’m certain it would draw better ratings than breaking (urban dance), handball and canoe slalom, actual Olympic sports that capture the attention of no one.

These modern-day Olympics could use a shot in the arm, especially since its opening ceremonies threw shade on Christianity with some jive “Last Supper” rendition that spurred a ton of backlash and Olympic boycotts across the universe. A worldwide Olympic lacrosse tournament would be just what the doctor ordered #IMHO.

Seeing Lindsay, a recent Hudson Valley Lacrosse Hall of Fame inductee, made my day. Seeing men’s and women’s lacrosse become an Olympic sport would make my year, every fourth turn…

The Yankees do not have a starting pitcher with an ERA under 5.40 since June 15, including Gerrit Cole (5.40), Nestor Cortes (5.40), Marcus Stroman (5.56), Luis Gil (6.16) and Carlos Rodon (7.94). So as much as media and fans beat up this limited lineup, it’s the pitching that’s every bit as much an issue as the offense, which is downright offensive beyond AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge and Juan Soto.

The addition of outfielder Jazz Chisholm from the Miami Marlins could either be the shot in the arm the Yankees need, or the shot to the head based upon Chisholm’s un-Yankee-like history (there are rumblings). Let’s hope it’s a shot in the arm as the versatile Chisholm provides some much-needed speed on the base paths, an area the Yankees are lacking, considering they are 29th among MLB teams in stolen bases this season. Chisholm had swiped 22 bags, which was tied for 12th. As a team, the Yankees have 43 on the year as of Saturday’s much-needed 11-8 win over the BoSox. The Yankees and GM Brian Cashman best be buyers up until 6 p.m. Tuesday…

I’ll take back a decent portion of what I said about Mets former All-Star Jeff McNeil being washed up. He’s raised his average from .215 to .230 in recent days and looks like he’s swinging the hammer again.

But the Mets, as a whole, after taking the first two games from the Braves, had a horrid Saturday and Sunday against rival Atlanta, getting shut out over 20 consecutive innings before a meaningless eighth-inning Pete Alonso home run in Sunday’s 9-2 loss.

When coupled with the likely season-ending loss of Kodai Senga, who looked amazing in his brief return from injury, it was a brutal weekend for Mets fans. Leave it to the Braves to make the Mets look hapless again and resurrect the doubts they live with year in and year out. At least they’ll be relevant as I head down to LBI next week.