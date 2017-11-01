Challenger Tolz Hopes to Gain Foothold on County Board

Following last November’s election, first-time candidate Daren Tolz said he became motivated to make a change in his community and Westchester County.

Aggravated with county and district representation, Tolz, 53, said County Executive Rob Astorino and incumbent Legislator Margaret Cunzio have failed to serve their constituents.

“She (Cunzio) only represents Astorino and that’s it; she gives him whatever he wants and I have seen no evidence of the contrary and it’s frustrating,” said Tolz, an Armonk resident and Cunzio’s Democratic challenger in the Board of Legislators’ District 3 race. “She’s not an independent at all. She has no courage, she doesn’t speak.”

Throughout the year, Tolz has been motivated to stop any privatization deal for Westchester County Airport, alleging that Astorino is looking to make quick money to close a budget gap that will ultimately cost residents millions of dollars.

“There’s a quality of life issue for those of us around the airport,” he said. “I think at the end of the day, no matter what deal they get, there’s a huge risk.”

While Cunzio stated that a report regarding the future plans for the facility have yet to be released, Tolz said handing control of the airport to a private entity is a poor decision that is likely to lead to expansion and increased air traffic.

“It’s irresponsible,” he said. “You’re supposed to actually care about the people.”

Tolz, said while he isn’t well-versed in the fine details of the proposed $1.2 billion biomedical complex for Valhalla’s Grasslands campus, he would be in support of projects that benefit the county, receive bipartisan support and create jobs.

Tolz, who worked in the financial industry, was a small business owner and is now a teacher, said county finances are being mismanaged. The Astorino administration’s willingness to sell important county assets, such as the airport, will cause future problems. He added how a third-party entity should be sought to determine what budget problems exist.

“If Westchester is bankrupt, that’s when you sell assets. If you’re not bankrupt it’s a poor choice to start selling assets because in the long run it’s going to cause tremendous problems,” Tolz said. “You don’t borrow long-term to pay short-term debts. I just can’t believe this is real, especially in a wealthy community.”

He added he would work to lower or maintain taxes. Changes within the county executive’s office and on the Board of Legislators are needed to improve Westchester’s fiscal stress.

Furthermore, he said while municipal officials are doing their part to share services, he would spend time exploring other ways to forge partnerships.

Tolz said county officials should encourage municipalities to create opportunities for affordable housing, stating that there’s a misconception that affordable housing is only meant for subsidized residents.

“We need affordable housing,” Tolz said. “We need to make sure there is affordable housing throughout Westchester County and that the local people who live in those local towns are happy with the way that it’s done.”

Although the Immigrant Protection Act, a bill that would have restrained Westchester from using its resources for immigration enforcement, was unable to survive Astorino’s veto, Tolz said a danger is posed without the legislation because undocumented people are too afraid to go to the police if they are victims of a crime or witness an offense.

“Why wouldn’t we put that in place, we want cooperation,” Tolz said. “I think it’s our job in Westchester County to protect our citizens from this sort of thing and I think the Immigrant Protection Act represents that to a large extent.”

Tolz also criticized Cunzio for being absent for the initial IPA vote. She voted against the veto override.

“She never states her position on anything, I think, because she doesn’t want people to know her position,” Tolz alleged. “I will state my position on everything. I am a strong believer in complete transparency.”

Tolz said an example of Cunzio failing to step up is the Miller House/Washington Headquarters refurbishment project that would also transfer title from the county to the Town of North Castle once work is complete. The historic site, if saved, would be an asset by generating revenue and creating space to hold community functions. He expressed disappointment that no commitments have been made to move the project forward over the last two years.

“If you look at her accomplishments there’s really nothing,” he said. “She has no power, it’s an embarrassment.”

If elected, Tolz said he will be engaged with the community and serve Westchester’s needs.

“Local politics really matters,” Tolz said. “The goal of a legislator is to represent the people.”