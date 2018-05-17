Cell Tower Along Route 164 in Patterson Back On

A cell tower along Route 164 in Patterson proposed by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority that rankled nearby neighbors is likely to now be built, Supervisor Rich Williams announced at last week’s meeting.

After a possible alternative site, which would’ve been located at the Patterson Recycling Center, fell through recently, the MTA is likely to go ahead with its original plan to build the tower on its property at the intersection of Route 164 and Bullet Hole Road. The MTA has claimed erecting the monopole is necessary for improved wireless communication despite pleas from many neighbors against it.

The disappointing result ends a two- year bid by the town to find an alternative site for the proposed cell tower. When the recycling center located at Cornwall Hill Road was pinpointed as a possibility, Williams said the town found one builder for it, but that company was taking too long so it moved onto Homeland Towers. Williams said the town had “pretty much everything set in place” with Homeland, but the Connecticut-based company notified Williams two weeks ago they were withdrawing from the deal.