Catherine Daniele

Catherine L. Daniele, 86, of Wakefield, R.I. and formerly of Pleasantville, passed away peacefully on Dec. 7.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1937, in Astoria, Queens to William and Kathryn McGurrin.

She married the love of her life, Leonard Daniele, in October 1958 at Holy Innocents Church in Pleasantville, and was married for over 60 years. They co-owned Daniele’s Auto Body shop in Pleasantville from 1987 through 2007.

Daniele was raised in Scranton, Pa. and graduated from Technical High school in 1955 with high honors, competed in volleyball and basketball and was voted best dancer in her class.

She started her career at Reader’s Digest in 1962 as a keypunch operator and retired in 1996 as director of employee benefits.

Daniele was a member of the Green Hill Beach Club in Rhode Island and participated in golf, bocce and cards. She was an exceptional seamstress who made some of her own clothes and draperies. She had a love for her many dogs, skiing, RVing, puzzles and her Sudoku books. She was known locally for her favorite drink, the Rusty Nail.

Daniele was predeceased by her loving husband, Leonard Daniele, of Pleasantville. She is survived by her brother, Robert McGurrin, of Woodstock, England, Gary Czekalski of Hop Bottom, Pa. and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were invited to Beecher Flooks Funeral Home in Pleasantville on Dec. 11. A funeral service was scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment immediately followed at Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to HopeHealth Hospice in Rhode Island.