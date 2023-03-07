Carmel Town Board Approves Moratorium on Smoke Shops

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Carmel Town Board last week passed a four-month moratorium on smoke and vape shops. The unanimous decision to establish a temporary ban on the issuance of building permits and certificates of occupancy for the construction, establishment and operation of new smoke or vape shops in Carmel through June 30 took place following a public hearing at the Carmel Firehouse where only two residents addressed the board.

One of the reasons cited by the board for imposing the moratorium is to give members time to review potential zoning changes in the Town Code while a new Comprehensive Plan is crafted, and consider specific regulations for smoke and vape shops.

Councilman Stephen Baranowski was the lone board member to comment on the moratorium.

“This is a complex topic. It deals with a very complex issue,” he said. “I somewhat question the prohibition if this, but I think the prohibition does send a positive message.”

Any existing businesses would not be affected by changes in the Town Code. There are currently seven or eight smoke/vape shops in Carmel.