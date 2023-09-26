Carmel Schools to Host Superintendent Search Forum  

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Rick Pezzullo—

The Carmel Board of Education has begun the process of searching for a new superintendent of schools for the district.

On Wednesday, Sept. 27, Strategic Educational Advantage will be hosting a public forum at the George Fischer Middle School auditorium at 7 p.m. There will be an interpreter available for Spanish speaking district residents.

The forum will also be available as a Zoom webinar. Details will be on the district website when available.

“It is our hope that as this moves forward, we will be able to attract and retain the best of the best for the children in our district,” the Board of Education said in a statement. “The forum will welcome anyone in our district who would like to have input as to what qualities are most important when looking for a superintendent of schools. We invite you to take part in this process as we look to secure the most qualified leader for our school district.”

Last June, the Board of Education appointed Joseph McGrath as Interim Superintendent of Schools for the district, beginning July 1.

McGrath succeeded Mary-Margaret Zehr, who resigned. She had been in that position since Feb. 2021. McGrath joined the district in 2021 as Director of Instructional Technology and CIO.

The Board of Education is casting a wide net to include the entire school district community in the process, sending invitations to parent groups, the teachers union, local politicians and first responders and others.

Carmel High School and George Fischer Middle School students will take part in similar student-only forums earlier in the day.