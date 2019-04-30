Carmel School District’s Music Program Receives National Recognition

Carmel Central School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from The NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education for the 6th year in a row.

Now in its 20th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students. To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Carmel answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for the music programs, Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“We are quite honored with this designation. It is an affirmation of our high quality music program,” said Mr. Andy Irvin, Superintendent of Schools.