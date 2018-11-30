Carmel School Board Continues Infighting Over Bond

By Kristen McNerney
Debate over how to proceed after the Carmel school system was dealt with two failed bond votes in as many years dragged on once again last week during another heated school board meeting.
The district’s most recent failed bond proposal from October brought dissatisfied residents to the Board of Education meeting with many pushing for another vote to be put forward. The recent bond failure included propositions to repair the roofs, a new middle school library, ADA renovations and a new bus depot for the district comprising a total of $25.4 million. Some of that total would’ve been covered by New York State aid.
Those who spoke out voiced their support for a third proposal and feared the bond measures could carry over into the budget, which if not passed will potentially displace necessary school programs and activities.
Impassioned supporters of a third vote even included students, like Carmel sophomore Elana Walters who spoke on behalf of her fellow students when she said their futures lie in the hands of district voters and the board. Walters said she and her classmates deserve more respect from voters and board members, adding she wishes they had more influence on school decisions.
She also drew on the average cost of the bond for voters, which is only a few dollars extra per capita.
“You’re telling me my education is worth less than a Starbucks frappuccino,” she told the board.
A former student that spoke was Carmel alum and recent Yale University graduate, Jacob Sweet, who took an indirect jab at board member John Curzio for what Sweet believed to be the spreading of false information regarding the bond. Sweet said “last minute guerilla advertising” by a member of the board to turn voters against the bond did not reflect well on the district. Sweet said Carmel is competing with other high schools and maintaining a good academic reputation is necessary to the college admissions process. He said Carmel should have as many opportunities as possible for the students who want to achieve, which he said would not be possible without the passing of the bond.
Parents also had much to say. Eileen Farrell asked, “when New York State offers you money, why would you say no?”
The board remained divided on the issue and proposed splitting up the bond into two separate propositions, with the bus depot being a separate item that appears less popular than the other items.
Curzio, who often holds a solo opinion on many issues, voiced his support for ADA renovations and roof repairs, but said he would not be willing to put another bond up for a third vote. Curzio said it would be an insult to voters to do so, and that they have made themselves clear. (Going into the second bond vote, Curzio opposed it because it took a piece of land off the tax rolls in Kent.)
He called the continued discussion of the decision a “dog and pony show.” However, he doesn’t doubt the vote will be put up again. If the board doesn’t propose the bond for a third time, Curzio said, “I’ll eat my hat, feathers and all.”
Board member Tara DeTurris continued her dispute with Curzio and claimed he is putting “bad information into people’s heads.” She also suggested the public is gullible enough to believe false information. She said she would like to see the vote put up again before May.
President Greg Riley expressed his full support for all measures including the bus garage and the proposed location for it in Kent.
“I don’t want 20 years from now someone to say, ‘what were they thinking,’” about giving up a perfectly good piece of land, Riley said.