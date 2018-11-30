Carmel School Board Continues Infighting Over Bond

Impassioned supporters of a third vote even included students, like Carmel sophomore Elana Walters who spoke on behalf of her fellow students when she said their futures lie in the hands of district voters and the board. Walters said she and her classmates deserve more respect from voters and board members, adding she wishes they had more influence on school decisions.

She also drew on the average cost of the bond for voters, which is only a few dollars extra per capita.

“You’re telling me my education is worth less than a Starbucks frappuccino,” she told the board.

A former student that spoke was Carmel alum and recent Yale University graduate, Jacob Sweet, who took an indirect jab at board member John Curzio for what Sweet believed to be the spreading of false information regarding the bond. Sweet said “last minute guerilla advertising” by a member of the board to turn voters against the bond did not reflect well on the district. Sweet said Carmel is competing with other high schools and maintaining a good academic reputation is necessary to the college admissions process. He said Carmel should have as many opportunities as possible for the students who want to achieve, which he said would not be possible without the passing of the bond.