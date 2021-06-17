The June 22 Republican primary in the Town of Carmel is for all the marbles with no Democrats being on the ballot in November.

The supervisor seat and two Town Board positions are up for grabs as six candidates have been jockeying for voter support.

The main event features seven-term incumbent Supervisor Kenneth Schmitt looking to fend off a challenge from former Carmel Police Chief Mike Cazzari, who was once Schmitt’s superior in the Police Department.

“I’ve been elected seven times to this position. That speaks for itself,” said Schmitt, who was born and raised in Mahopac and began his police career in New York City at age 22. “I think I have done a great job. I’m proud of my record. I have a passion for this community.”

Cazzari has lived in Mahopac for 27 years and was a member of the Carmel Police Department for 34 years before retiring in July 2020.

“People in elected office for too long become complacent. When in office for an inordinately long period of time its about being reelected. The difficult choices are not being made,” said Cazzari, who supports terms limits. “I strongly believe that the leadership, communication and budgeting skills that I have acquired over my career would be well suited for the office of town supervisor.”

Schmitt has said elected officials have term limits every time they are judged at the polls and questioned Cazzari’s ability to oversee a $44 million town budget.

“He can’t lead the town in the manner I have been leading it the last 14 years,” Schmitt stated. “It would be a tremendous learning curve for him. The voters ultimately will decide who is more suited for the position and who has the experience to run the Town of Carmel. The voters of the Town of Carmel are very smart people.”

Cazzari believes he is up to the task, saying “The position of supervisor is something I feel where I could make some changes. “If people think it’s time for honesty and integrity, they’ll vote for me.”

The candidates disagree on the need for a new Master Plan in Carmel.

Schmitt said the long-awaited Master Plan will be delivered “for public consumption” in the coming months.

“You can’t have a vibrant community that doesn’t have a blueprint for the future,” Schmitt said. “Every resident should have stake in it.”

Cazzari maintained there was no need for a Master Plan. He emphasized Carmel was in dire need of new businesses, adding he favored allowing residential units being located above commercial establishments.

“We should be encouraging business, not discouraging business,” Cazzari said. “The Master Plan is smoke and mirrors. Have pride in where we live. Let’s fix the place and let people come.”

Town Board

Incumbent Councilwoman Suzi McDonough is running for a third four-year term. A graduate of Mahopac High School, she has lived in Mahopac for more than 50 years and currently serves as deputy supervisor. She formerly worked as Chief of Staff in the New York State Senate. She has been spearheading the Master Plan process.

“Every day, I do as much as I can, help everyone I can and truly try to make a difference,” she stated. “Currently, I help run a non-profit organization that helps families deal with the diagnosis of cancer, I am a coach for the Special Olympics, continue to participate in the Relay for Life, and provide scholarships to several Mahopac High School seniors.”

Running with Schmitt and McDonough is Steve Baranowski. Baranowski worked on Wall Street for 35 years and owns his own CPA firm. He is a U.S. Army veteran and a Mahopac native. He served as chair of the Carmel Conservative Party from 2004 to 2016.

He said he has two major objectives if elected: To work to manage the town’s budget to remain within the tax cap and sustain its Aa1 bond rating, and to expand the town’s commercial and industrial tax base.

“These two objectives align well with my background,” he said. “I have spent my professional career managing the finances of large, complex organizations. In addition, I have a long-time professional and academic interest in economic development, and I have served on two Putnam County economic-development organizations.”

I am going to win this primary in a landslide by hard work and meeting people,” he remarked. “I am going to win on skills, experience and ability.”

Running on the same ticket with Cazzari, although they are campaigning separately, are Erin Lee Crowley and Gerard Ahler.

Crowley, a married mother of a teenage son and identical triplets, is the founder of the Hope Chest Sisters, a nonprofit organization that provides support and advocacy for domestic violence victims. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, her Mask Maker’s Guild distributed more than 30,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to frontline workers, and she was recognized by State Senator Pete Harckham as a “Hometown Hero.”

“People want to feel like their voice matters,” Crowley said. “We need to focus on existing businesses and local residents. I will always act on behalf of the community as a whole, and never allow myself to become beholden to any private interests. I will always vote my conscience and will never be pressured into voting along with the board, simply for the sake of not rocking the boat. I will operate openly, in a transparent manner.”

Ahler, a resident for more than 30 years who has been involved in a variety of businesses, said he, Crowley and Cazzari decided not to campaign as an entity because “if you run as a team that means you will be a puppet, that you will vote the same way.”

“We want people who will think differently,” he said. “I’m running because the struggles are real out here. If you want it done, Gerard’s the one!”