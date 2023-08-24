Carmel Man Charged with Killing Goose on Golf Course

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Carmel man has been charged with killing a goose at the Putnam County Golf Course in Mahopac.

On Aug. 19, Putnam County SPCA officers responded to call from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Police about a complaint of a golfer beating a Canada Goose to death.

SPCA Law Enforcement Division detectives met with DEC police at the golf course and interviewed staff and witnesses. Witnesses claimed a Canada Goose was dazed after being struck by a golf ball. A golfer on the 14th hole then proceeded to allegedly strike the goose several times with his club.

The golfer walked away, then noticed the goose was still moving, came back and struck the goose again.

Based on identification from witnesses, Enrico Sarli was charged with committing one count of Animal Cruelty. He was issued a summons for a violation under DEC Law and is scheduled to be arraigned in Town of Carmel Court Sept. 12.