Carmel Homecoming Spoiled by Mamo’; Valhalla Thumps Briarcliff

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Homecoming Day at CARMEL High is always a red-white-and-blue, pomp and circumstance affair; the host Rams breaking out ‘Old Glory’ in rather glorious fashion with as many as 50 USA flags gliding high upon entrance with the three-time reigning Section 1 Class AA champion Rams’ storming the field Saturday #ASightToBehold.

But nothing soared quite like #22 did: Tristan Werlau, Carmel’s All-NYS RB, stood out for three-plus quarters, providing the Rams a 26-17 edge at the 5:49 mark of the third quarter after his fourth TD of the day.

Ram WR Aiden White tacked on another TD from 43 yards out to end the third quarter and provide a 33-17 Carmel lead heading into the fourth quarter, which was as disastrous a quarter as the Rams have had in the last decade, leading to a shocking 34-33 setback to visiting Mamaroneck #HomecomingDaySpoilers.

Werlau was straight up about the misery his Rams were dealing with after erasing a 17-14 halftime deficit and easing into the fourth with a seemingly insurmountable 16-point lead.

“Yeah, definitely, not gonna happen again,” Werlau assured. “I can’t even express the pain I’m feeling right now, this one really hurts. I’m not quite sure what happened. They had a nice trick play that threw us off and really gave them the momentum. The team definitely needed this one to learn from, though, and we will.”

Mamaroneck improved to 3-1, very much in the sectional title conversation now while state-ranked (No.18) Carmel dropped to 2-1; with a lot to clean up.

The 5’10” 195-pound Werlau, who runs a 4.5 40, dashed and gashed the Tiger defense en route to 120 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to go with two catches for 113 yards, including a pair of TD grabs from QB Brian McGrory.

The kid who squats 440 pounds upon the last update, did all one man could do, including a defensive sack from his DB position, but Carmel, which was sloppy and had a ton of penalties and miscues, might have gotten too cute in the fourth quarter by passing the ball – incomplete – with 9:20 left on fourth-and-two, up by 16. Carmel also crashed into the red zone at 11:18 but yet another crucial penalty negated another big gain by Werlau at 11:18 of the fourth. The Rams then turned it over on downs and the game changed on a dime.

Mamo QB Kieran Jacobson (25 of 45 attempts for 338 yards and three touchdowns; 76 yards, TD on the ground), who was exceptional all game, found Henry Bohn from 18 yards out with 7:22 remaining to make it 33-25 after a successful two-point conversion. Mamo’s PAT and special teams unit had a distinct edge.

On third and six on the ensuing drive, Carmel misfired at 4:45, setting up a crucial fourth down from the Mamo 37, which went awry after yet another Ram penalty, forcing a punt at 4:39.

The Carmel defense let down on the ensuing drive, resulting in a 79-yard hook-and-lateral TD by Mamo WR Mark Lebowitz with 2:39 to go, making it 33-31 after a failed two-point attempt. On 3rd-and-2 on the ensuing drive on the Mamo 44, the Tigers came up huge, recovering an unforced Carmel fumble at the Ram 49 with 1:45 to play. A Tiger unit that was seemingly dead, suddenly had life.

The Carmel defense then showed some vulnerability in the secondary, eventually resulting in a six-play drive that set up a 25-yard chip shot from Will Prevost for the Tiger win as time expired, his second field goal of the day.

For his part, Werlau deserved a better fate. There’s chatter among both former and current Carmel coaches, suggesting Werlau might be the finest Carmel running back in school history, which is saying something considering the lineage.

“Tristan’s quiet and unassuming but has an intensity in the weight room and on the field that is unmatched,” said former Rams OL/DL Coach Jim Donahoe, who spent the 2020-23 seasons in the Carmel huddle, including the state title year (2021). “He’s not a yeller. He leads by example. Tristan has the best balance I’ve seen in a running back in a long, long time. He rarely, if ever, goes down on first contact. He has incredible vision.”

That’s the on-field version, the grinder that Werlau is, but he’s got another side to him ordinary folk don’t see.

“He’s always helping the younger kids,” Donahoe said, “and he truly appreciates those that came before and laid the groundwork for today’s players. He understands the importance of the program, both on and off the field.”

And he’s determined to make amends for this Mamaroneck loss…

WHITE PLAINS (0-3) and OSSINING (2-1) both suffered last week.

CLASS A

BREWSTER at MAHOPAC for the Wolf Pac’s homecoming game featured a shocking turn of events shortly after Mahopac fans had settled into their seats: A 13-0 halftime deficit, which had the nervous Nelly’s on the end of their seat until sophomore QB Ethan Dedvukaj (11 of 20 passes for 155 yards) found a streaking Lorenzo Enchandy along the home sideline for a game-sealing 55-yard TD strike to lock down a 14-13 win in the game’s waning moments. Enchandy, who had been helped off the field after taking an illegal hit the week before, was rewarded with a career-type moment and his second TD grab on the day.

“It feels amazing,” Enchandy (3 catches, 93 yards) admitted. “We had a tough game against Somers and all practice long we were working hard and didn’t put our heads down at all, and we trusted Coach D (DeMatteo). Coach Nyberg saw that their cornerback was biting hard on the previous play, and coach trusted me enough to give me the ball and our quarterback Ethan threw an amazing ball and we called game.”

Brewster junior signal caller K.J. Dillon (16-26, 176 yards, 2 TDs) had spotted the Bears a 13-0 lead at the break after connecting with Abe Sanchez (from 10 yards) and Nick Smith (from 31 yards) in an effort to spoil Mahopac’s homecoming day.

The state-ranked (No.24) Wolf Pac, though, showed some resolve led by captain Landon Varley. The emotional and physical leader caught Dillon in his end zone for a safety to open the fourth quarter and cut the deficit to 13-8.

“That was a tough loss,” Brewster Coach Ed Mulvihill admitted. “We needed to execute on offense a little better and we could have made it tougher. Mahopac made the plays when they needed them. It was a great high school football game. We’ll have to bounce back next week vs Nyack.”

“Defensively, I thought we did a great job of limiting the run game,” the coach added. “We wanted to force them to throw to beat us and they did a great job of having their QB get rid of it quickly. They hit two long passes when they needed it and that was the difference.”

Bears Marco Parrello (10 tackles), Jack McKenney (7 tackles, 3 for loss), Adain Bisignano (8 tackles, sack) and Nick Smith (interception to snuff out a drive) led the defense.

Mahopac did not come out unscathed, though, as junior RB/LB Nate Mascoll, the team’s leading rusher, suffered a first-half leg injury and will go for an MRI Monday to determine the extent of the damage. Senior RB Jack Clifford had 66 yards on 18 carries between the tackles.

Mahopac visits a struggling Lakeland club this week before a Oct. 13 playdate with rival YORKTOWN.

The state-ranked (No.9) Huskers (3-1) manhandled John Jay CR, 49-14, in Friday’s blowout, doing so behind four TD passes from QB Kaden Gonzalez (11 of 18, 250 yards), including a pair to Johann Moeritz (2 catches, 55 yards). Versatile Tyler Galante (4 catches, 76 yards) hauled in another, as did WR Brady McEnroe (33 yard TD, 3 tackles, 1 INT). RB Joe Hunter took six carries for 102 yards, including a pair of TDs. JY Carney added 50 total yards on two touches for the Huskers, who visit FOX LANE Saturday (1:30 p.m.).

The visiting Foxes were no match for two-time reigning NYS champion SOMERS in Friday’s 49-12 Homecoming Day win by the top-ranked Tuskers (4-0), who are co-ranked No.1 (Garden City), with rival Rye, the reigning Class B champion, checking in at No.3.

Somers and Rye appear destined to clash for all the Class A marbles, though Yorktown and Mahopac did play the Tuskers tough and could pose as a difficult semifinal clash for both the Huskers and Garnets, as could Eastchester, Harrison and Brewster.

Somers put 35 of its 49 points on the Wolves before halftime, doing so behind three TD passes from QB Miguel Iglesias (12 of 13, 205 yards, plus another 84 yards, 2 rushing TDs), who spotted his kid brother Tritan, for three catches, 38 yards and a score. RB-WR Dean Palazzolo found paydirt for the eighth time this season, snaring four grabs for 104 yards. Tusker Matt Mayfield added a six-yard TD catch. On the ground, old reliable, senior Mason Kelly, chugged for 146 yards on 18 totes.

“It was a good night, we were definitely clicking on offense,” Miguel Iglesias said, “and it was a fun homecoming night for the team, especially the seniors.”

Fox Lane QB John Czernyk rushed for one TD and hit on a 63-yard TD pass to Declan Connor.

WALTER PANAS, an Independent League foe, traveled to LAKELAND where the Hornets (1-3) turned a ho-hum first half into a 28-14 win behind QB Anthony Frobose (6-12, 121 yards passing TD, 4 rushes 30 yards TD) and RB Robbie Policastro, who bullied his way to 148 yards and two TDs on 25 rushes. WR Michael Dicioccio added four catches for 67 yards and a TD.

CLASS C/D

VALHALLA took no prisoners in Friday’s 47-10 thumping of BRIARCLIFF, doing so mostly behind the rushing exploits of Luke Foisett (10 rushes, 164 yards), Tyler Ratti (4 for 67 yards, TD), Bryan Moulard (4 for 102 yards, 2 TDs, plus a 91 yard kick return TD), Josh Bergey (4 for 104, TD) and Jake Dinatle (10 for 101, TD), who combined to rumble for a good portion of the 564 Viking yards and five TDs on the ground on just 42 load-bearing carries.

“The backs and my O-line played great,” said first-year Viking Coach Dan DeMatteo has Valhalla playing atop its division, the lone undefeated team in Class C. He cited Danny Lynch

Luca Cavallo, Robert Riviezzo, Sean Morrison, Shane Theal, Winn Blitstein, Brady Teter

and Michael Roberto as the hogs up front to get it done.

QB Brayden McGinty connected with TE Teter for a five-yard TD pass for the state-ranked (No.15) Vikings (3-0), who saw Keelan Mahon hit on five of seven extra points, and Lynch lead the defense with six tackles and two sacks.

Hastings is up next, with one eye, perhaps, on a Week 5 date (Oct. 18) with No.20 Dobbs Ferry where something will have to give as the Eagles (2-1) have put up 108 points in three games with the Vikings allowing just 17 over that span. If defense wins championships, the Vikings have a leg up.

PUTNAM VALLEY wiped up on host Hastings, 49-6, in a well-rounded effort that saw the Tigers improve to 2-2.

“We came out of the gate strong on both sides of the ball,” Tiger Coach Ryan Elsasser said. “We started Jack Rund at QB this week and he had a confident game. We had a lot of players making an impact on both sides of the ball this week. We were able to get the ball in a bunch of players’ hands and see what they could do.”

Rund had a day, hitting 6 of 8 in the air for 60 yards and two TDs, adding another five-yard rushing TD. Caden Glenn, oft-times the best player on the field this season, finished with seven tackles (5 TFL) and a blocked pass. He rushed five times for 36 yards and a TD, and added three catches for 30 yards and a TD.

RB Andre Tarrant (3 tackles, 2 TFLs, 180 yards on 11 carries, 3 TD’s, 1 catch, 15 yards) was explosive for the Tigers, who host Woodlands (1-3) this week in a must-win game.

Speedy Andrew Grippo (3 carries, 64 yards; 1 catch 12 yards) and up-and-coming Mike Frye (3 TFLs, 2 catches, 8 yards, TD) were also impactful. Big D, Dylan Tucker (4 TFL’s, 2 sacks, fumble recovery) was a menace on defense, and John Alfaro was 7/7 on extra points.

“Defense was locked in,” Elsasser said. “Offense was running smoothly as well. We had Jack Rund in for this game and the boys rallied behind him for sure.”

The Tigers are one of several Class C clubs in the hunt for the sectional title, and we’ll all find out if the Valley are pretenders or contenders (sorry Ms. Jackson, we are for real!) when the Tigers host Dobbs Ferry and Valhalla in the final two weeks of the regular season.

“I really think we have a good shot to make noise this year,” senior OL/DL Tucker said. “We just have to continue to work hard and be focused in practice. Also, we need to continue to play physical and keep pounding the ball on the ground. With the addition of our new OC Coach Capozzi, he brings a lot of knowledge and energy to our offense. We have a lot of weapons on both sides of the ball, and if our line continues to play how we have been playing I believe we can make a lot of noise in Class C this year.”

HADLANE took a 6-0 lead when RB Alex Gaugler scored from a yard out in the second quarter, but the Blue Devils could not muster much offense otherwise in a 12-6 loss to rival Tuckahoe.

CLASS B

WESTLAKE went on the road to knock off state-ranked (No.20) Pearl River, 33-21, Saturday when versatile Nicholas DiNapoli (14 carries 103 yards 1 TD 4 rec 32 yards 1 TD) rushed for one score and grabbed another TD pass from QB Brayden Lingeza (4/4 passing 32 yards, TD). Wildcat RB Harry Hudd (12 carries, 104 yards) found paydirt twice and Matthew Pippo (5 carries, 32 yards) did so once for the Wildcats (3-0), who are suddenly shaping up as Class B’s top challenger to state-ranked (No.8) Bronxville, which defeated BYRAM HILLS, 33-0.

“Our O-line helped the offense average seven yards per rush and 272 total rushing yards,” Wildcat Coach Mark Castellano said.

PLEASANTVILLE, which we’ve come to expect so much from, did not let the locals down in Saturday’s do-or-die 14-9 win over host Ardsley. Coach Tony Becerra’s 2023 Class B runner-up Panthers (1-2) were opportunistic in a season-saving triumph when Ciaran Egan took a punt-block to the house just before the half and Daniel Fuccillo recovered an errant snap in the end zone to secure the win.

P’Ville, which is struggling to put points up on offense, hopes to remain on the get-right track this week against visiting Pelham, but the 2023 Class B runner-ups set for the W.

“We needed to get that one under our belt for sure,” Becerra admitted. After the week 1 loss to Bronxville, we needed to show improvement which we did in a close loss to Pearl River. This week we needed to get in the win column, which we were able to do. Defense and special teams were the difference in this one with our punter, Joe Sokich, able to flip the field for us under less than desirable conditions. Ciaran Egan blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for our first score and. Our offense needs to get going and that’s on me. We still have a lot of work to do to get where we want to go.”

HEN HUD QB Joey Abboud had seen enough the last couple of weeks, his Sailors (2-2) taking consecutive losses on the chin. Abboud turned it around in Friday’s 54-28 win over visiting Irvington, hitting on 7 of 15 passes for 66 yards and three touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 68 yards and a score. Abboud’s main dude was Justin Parkes, who rushed for 98 yards and two TDs on 10 carries, and snared three of his four catches for TDs and 44 yards.

“It was close in the beginning, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” Abboud said. “When our team started finding its groove, it all started coming together. You know that’s how it is in sports and life, it’s all about adjustments and timing. Once we locked in and trusted the process, it was only a matter of time before things turned around.”

Sailor Eric Selvaggi added 57 yards and a score on 11 totes and made four tackles and picked off a pass on D. Sailor DB Jack Hiltsley made seven sticks and reeled in two picks while Salpreme Taylor took a kick 88 yards to the house.

RAY GALLAGHER/GIL McMAHON/DAVID TABER/TONY HUMBERTO/ANDY JACOBS/DONNA MUELLER PHOTOS