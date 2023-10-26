Carmel High Student Charged in Racist Graffiti Incident at School

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A 16-year-old student at Carmel High School was recently charged in connection with graffiti discovered on the tennis courts last month.

On Sept. 20, at approximately 5 p.m., the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was advised of graffiti found at the high school by staff and students.

Responding deputies and investigators observed a swastika and the words “Adolf Hitler” had been scratched into the surface of the tennis courts.

Investigators interviewed students and staff and later reviewed video footage. A suspect was identified, and on Oct. 20, the juvenile, a student at the school who was not named, turned themselves in.

The student was charged with Aggravated Harassment in the First Degree, a felony, and was issued an appearance ticket in Putnam County Family Court.