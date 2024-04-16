Carmel Board of Ed Member Makes Case for Re-election

I am proud to announce my candidacy for re-election to the Carmel school board.

During my two terms as your trustee, I can report that I have worked tirelessly to fulfill my campaign promises to oppose any unnecessary tax increases on the people of our school district, who are already severely overburdened with excessively high taxes. Our school district’s current fiscal crisis was not brought about because our community was taxed too little. The crisis was brought about because the Carmel Central School District spends too much and has spent too much for too many years despite all the warnings.

I wear it as a badge of honor that I am the only Carmel school board member in the district’s history that was brought up on failed removal charges for my instrumental role in defeating two tax-and-spend referendums, which were unnecessary for this district and would have resulted in massive tax increases. Additionally, I have opposed irresponsible high-tax budgets. I have also been willing to work with my colleagues to deliver several other budget proposals that incorporated my proposed savings and benefited our students and overall community.

Last year, I led the effort to repeal the infamous transportation facility bond. The repeal represented $7.4 million never being billed to our already overtaxed community. In conjunction with repealing the bond, I supported the authorization of a contract of sale for the associated land for $3,470,000, which ensures that our taxpayers are protected and places that land back on the tax rolls.

I remain steadfast in my commitment to fiscal responsibility and against unnecessary tax increases. I also remain fully committed to keeping you, the taxpayers of our school district, fully informed of what this board is doing with your hard-earned tax dollars.

Most importantly, I have met my commitment to ensure that our students receive the education that they are entitled to and deserve in the Carmel Central School District. To this end, I fought this year to ensure that kindergarten would never be on the chopping block during school budget debates, while also supporting the inclusion of field trips, clubs, sports, the alternative high school and music and art programs. Furthermore, I have ensured that the annual Constitution Day is held in our schools to educate our students on one of our nation’s most beautiful and important governing documents while also inspiring patriotism amongst our school community.

I look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail soon and I would be honored to earn your support in the upcoming school board election on Tuesday, May 21.

John C. Curzio II

Lake Carmel