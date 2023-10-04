Carmel Board of Ed Condemns Swastikas Found at High School

Carmel School District officials are condemning two acts of antisemitic vandalism discovered at the high school.

In a statement issued Oct. 4, the Board of Education said a swastika was discovered Oct. 3 carved into the leg of a table at the high school.

That discovery follows on the heels of a swastika and the words “Adolf Hitler” on the tennis courts at the high school last month.

“We, as the Board of Education, recognize that these are not isolated incidents, and condemn in the strongest possible terms this antisemitic vandalism,” the board stated. “We remain committed to fostering a safe learning environment free from all racism, discrimination and harassment, and with accountability for those who would seek to intimidate any members of our community.”

The Board of Education and district administrators are urging anyone with information regarding the vandalism to come forward.

“Acts of hate such as these go against all the values we strive to embody in our schools and our community. The Carmel Central School District is committed to fostering a district that places diversity, equity, and inclusion as our cornerstone, promoting the fair treatment and participation of all students,” the board stated.

“We stand behind the district administration’s work to use the opportunity of this hateful act to educate our entire student body in acceptance and inclusion,” the board added. “We will do everything within our power to ensure that this incident of hate is addressed, and we will continue to do the work that ensures that all of our students are safe and respected in all of our schools.”