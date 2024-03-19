Caitlin Bull

Obituary Reports the death of an individual, providing an account of the person’s life including their achievements, any controversies in which they were involved, and reminiscences by people who knew them.

Caitlin Bernice Bull of Tarrytown, beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, girlfriend and aunt, passed away on Mar. 12 at the age of 33.

Cait was born in Mount Kisco on May 13, 1990, to Robert and Lauren Bull. She was the second of three children and grew up in Pleasantville. Cait attended Pleasantville High School where she excelled academically, graduating as salutatorian of her class. She was captain of the school’s tennis team, a member of the set and lighting crew for the school’s theater program, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of the Pleasantville Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

After high school, Cait attended Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, graduating in 2011 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a minor in probabilistic mathematics. While at Vassar, she was the recipient of a Department of Defense SMART (Science, Mathematics and Research for Transformation) Scholarship.

Cait was also on Vassar’s rugby team, playing the position of flanker. During her junior year, she enjoyed a semester abroad in Scotland at the University of Edinburgh. In 2021, Cait was awarded a master’s of science in computer and information systems, security/information assurance, from James Madison University in Harrisburg, Va.

Following her graduation from Vassar, Cait began her career working as a software engineer for the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren, Va. While in this position, Cait was nominated for demonstrating the core value of esprit de corps for her inspiring work ethic, persistence and dedication. After 10 years she returned to Westchester and worked as a software developer for BlueCore in New York City, and then as a senior software engineer for PAR Government in Rome, N.Y.

Cait was a brilliant, kind and compassionate person and a true friend to many. She was extremely driven and the fiercest of competitors. All of these traits were ever-present in Cait, dating back to childhood.

Her skills on the tennis court were something to be reckoned with. In addition to being a top singles player throughout her childhood and adolescence, Cait began playing USTA league tennis after college, recently making it to the national championships. She carefully followed professional tennis, was a fixture at the U.S. Open and was an ardent fan of Raphael Nadal.

When Cait wasn’t playing (or watching) tennis, she enjoyed hiking, relaxing by the lake, playing video games, reading The New York Times, talking politics, rooting on the Yankees and Giants (she attended many games over the years), watching figure skating, playing paintball and, most recently, learning to play pool.

Cait was also a lover of animals, particularly cats. She had opened her home to many over the years, and most recently had four. Cait was a serious person but with a strong, clever sense of humor. She always said that “Derek (her cat) walked the mean streets of Fredericksburg (Va.)” before she adopted him and told her dad that he could be in the “technology Special Olympics” due to his multitude of knee surgeries.

Cait had an impeccable sense of style, too, often sporting beautiful dresses accented by the perfect jewelry, hairstyle and shoes. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Cait found true love when she met Tim Falk. They met at a gathering, and before long became a devoted, loving couple. Cait and Tim shared wonderful times, and had many more planned for the future. Some of their most cherished memories were created with family dinners at Cait’s grandmother’s home, travel to the Catskills to visit and spend quality time with family, trips to Connecticut and Massachusetts for USTA tournaments and indulging their shared love of history with visits to the many museums of Washington, D.C.

Tim shared Cait’s love of the outdoors and they enjoyed traversing many local hiking trails, including those of Storm King Mountain, Anthony’s Nose and the Shawangunk Mountains. Cait and Tim also enjoyed driving around Tarrytown catching Pokémon.

Caitlin is survived by her mother, Lauren; father Bob; sister and brother-in-law Heather and Carlos Amaya; brother Kyle; partner Tim; grandmothers Bernice Masse and Ann Bull; niece and nephew Hannah and Dominic Amaya; and aunts and uncles Paul and Laura Masse, Julie Masse, Catherine Bull, Stephen Bull and Jeanne Curtis. She is also survived by many cousins. She was predeceased by her grandfathers, John A. Masse and Robert B. Bull, and uncle Peter D. Bull.

Visitation and a remembrance will be held at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home, located at 418 Bedford Rd. in Pleasantville, this Wednesday, Mar. 20 from 4:30 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.getinvolved.alleycat.org.