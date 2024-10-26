Cacace, Sarcone Face Off in Battle for Westchester District Attorney

The race to fill the Westchester County District Attorney’s office is between former county court judge Susan Cacace, a Democrat, and Republican attorney John Sarcone. Current District Attorney Mimi Rocah is not seeking re-election.

Cacace, a Bronxville resident, was first elected to the bench in 2005 before stepping down late last year. Sarcone, who lives in Croton-on-Hudson, ran unsuccessfully for the Assembly in 1998 and for state Supreme Court justice last year. He is a former appointee to the U.S. General Services Administration by former President Donald Trump.

Cacace said she had considered running for district attorney for a long time.

“I started working in the office as assistant D.A. many years ago and loved it,” she said. “As a longtime judge, I feel I have the right experience. The timing is right. I’m going for it.”

Sarcone said he is running on a law-and-order platform.

“I believe in justice and this is the most important election of my lifetime,” he said.

Sarcone attacked New York’s bail laws that have allowed defendants charged with misdemeanors and non-violent felonies to be released without bail.

“I want to bring back the 200-year judicial system to Westchester County giving power back to the D.A. where the judge should have discretion as long as the D.A. has the right to assess the case,” he said.

He claimed the current bail laws have resulted in increased crime.

“Often theft is not even reported, or if it is, the police don’t even bother to arrest anyone because they know these criminals will be right back on the street turning our state into a revolving door of crime,” Sarcone said. “People are sick to their stomachs and afraid to come out of their houses at night.”

Sarcone said, if elected, he would sue the state legislature in hopes of getting rid of the current bail laws.

“I have the right to sue them to change the laws that will protect people,” he said.

Cacace said scuttling the current bail laws isn’t up to district attorneys.

“You don’t scrap the law entirely; you follow the law because as a judge you are bound by it,” Cacace said. “We are not legislators, but a D.A. can speak to legislators and advise them on new legislation if it’s needed.”

However, she acknowledged that the bail laws must be strengthened.

“There’s not enough discretionary room to decide what crimes should be bail eligible,” Cacace said. “The laws have been amended three times giving judges more discretion on setting bail or releasing a defendant. Some current bail laws have been responsible for repeated crimes, encouraging others to commit crimes and get away with it. There should be consequences for one’s actions.”

Obtaining a gun in Westchester involves a multistep process that can take up to a year in some cases. But the process is part of New York law, which has the strictest gun laws in the country, according to Cacace.

“People are entitled to own a gun under the Second Amendment,” she said. “In Westchester County gun permit applicants have to go through a long waiting period. Legislation now requires municipalities to advise pistol permit applicants to store guns properly. Westchester has been doing that since the 2021 law. They are ahead of the game.”

Sarcone said he would shorten the waiting period for law-abiding citizens applying for gun permits.

“If they do a background check and it comes back clean you should get your license without having to wait,” he said. “If you have former convictions or a history of mental illness, you don’t get a permit. Firearms in the hands of criminals is insane.”

Recently, Sarcone issued a public statement about New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ federal indictments. Sarcone claimed Democrats, including Cacace, can’t be trusted to prosecute those in their own party.

“They won’t go after their own when it comes to expansive public corruption crimes but they get the federal government to do it,” he explained. “They shouldn’t rely on the federal government to do our job. This party is evil in my opinion.”

Responding to Sarcone’s statement, Cacace lambasted Sarcone for being “a sad hypocrite who is shamefully running alongside convicted felon Donald Trump, whom he has failed to denounce despite his attacks on our democracy, our freedoms and our first responders. No one – Democrat or Republican – is above the law, and I will fairly and evenly enforce those laws, without partisanship, as Westchester’s next D.A.”

Sarcone has consistently attacked Democrats, who control the state legislature.

“Right now, the Democrats have set laws in motion that are ruining our state,” Sarcone said. “There is a silent majority out there who are against the Democratic Party. Our property values are going down and I don’t want our kids growing up here where it’s turning into the Bronx.”

Sarcone noted there are deep political divisions.

“The whole system is broken,” he said. “I am appealing to people registered in both parties to please vote for me and help save this country.”

Making Westchester safer is among the chief goals Cacace said she would work toward if elected.

“We need to tackle gun trafficking, which unfortunately is prevalent here as is the fentanyl crisis. I will establish a narcotics bureau to investigate long-term narcotics trafficking.”

Cacace said she would bring in more people to fill the many vacancies needed to investigate and prosecute gun trafficking, sex offenders and child predators using the internet.

“These are huge problems here and internationally and requires focus as soon as I get into office,” she said.