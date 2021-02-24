By Rob DiAntonio

The BYSNS started off the ice-hockey season with an 8-7 statement win over visiting WHITE PLAINS on their senior night on Sunday at Brewster Ice Arena.

Jonathan Graham netted the go-ahead goal for the Herd with 2:37 left in the game to put the BYSNS up 7-6 with the assist coming from Timmy Froesel and Connor Brooks. Froessel provided a necessary insurance goal just 40 seconds later on a power play.

The Tigers got a late goal from John Myers with 23 ticks on the clock but it was too little, too late.

Froessel and Graham had two goals each for the BYSNS (1-0). Matt Gergley stood on his head in net, recording 40 saves for the Herd.

Daniel Cardozo, a one-man breakaway, paced White Plains (0-1) with three goals. Myers (2A) and Jack Chetti tallied two goals apiece while Myers established the all-time school record for assists.

HORACE GREELEY and CORTLANDT faced off twice last weekend with the Quakers earning a 5-4 win in the first meeting on Saturday.

Jacob Rothman paced Greeley with two goals while Joe Jimenez sparked Cortlandt with two tallies. Jack Tuite had a goal and two assists for the Rebels.

Quaker goalie Ben Madden made 27 saves while his counterpart Aaron Hathaway of Cortlandt stopped 26 shots.

Cortlandt (1-1) returned the favor with a 4-3 win over Greeley (1-2) the following evening.

After Greeley received goals from Ilan Laurence and Ben Cohen to tie the contest up at 3-3, Jimenez scored the game-winning goal for Cortlandt with 3:41 to play.

Andrew Dzubak sparked the Rebels with three goals. Nick Mele made 43 saves for Cortlandt while Greeley’s Arye Wolberg stopped 29 shots.

The Quakers opened the season with a 10-4 road loss to perennial power Suffern. Cohen scored three goals while Rothman had a goal and two assists. Dylan Mutkoski and Gabe Adams notched two assists apiece. Madden made 30 saves.

MAHOPAC erupted for 10 third-period goals to cruise past FOX LANE 14-4 on Sunday night. It was the Indians’ senior night and the season opener for both teams.

For Mahopac, senior captain Ryan Caraher was en fuego, tallying five goals and three assists. Senior captain Nick Biagini (4 goals, 2 assists) and junior captain Matt Luczkowski (3 goals, 2 assists) also had big nights. Jonny Martirano added two goals and two assists. Goalie Mike Horan made 31 saves.

Charlie Della Penna (2 goals) and Dan Leader (1 goal, 2 assists) led the Foxes. Nick Pierce made 30 saves in net.

CARMEL dropped its opener 9-3 to John Jay-Cross River on Sunday night. Brendan Murphy notched a goal and an assist while Luke Golisano dished out two assists. Nico Positano recorded 26 saves.