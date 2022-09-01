Byrne Discusses Issues with Officials, Residents at Library

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne completed his second of six “Trailblazing with Byrne” events of the summer on August 20 at the Mahopac Public Library, where he was joined by about a dozen Carmel and Mahopac residents for an informal discussion before.

Participants included Carmel Town Supervisor Michael Cazzari, Mahopac Library Board of Trustees President (and former Putnam Deputy County Executive and Carmel Town Supervisor) Frank DelCampo and Vice President Eugene Boesch.

The forum included discussions about the state budget process, taxes and spending, and legislation Assemblyman Byrne has passed into law during his tenure, including a bill to better recognize Atomic Veterans.

Byrne and local residents also discussed the availability and use of federal and state dollars, including American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, library aid, and state infrastructure funding to support local roads and bridges.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in our Carmel/Mahopac Trailblazing with Byrne event,” Byrne said. “Not only did we get the chance to discuss a wide variety of important issues, but we also got some fresh air, exercise and enjoyed the beautiful scenery along the Empire State Trail. Special thanks to the Mahopac Public Library and its staff for generously hosting our event and thank you again to all who attended and participated in the conversation. The library is a fantastic asset in the Mahopac community and I was glad to highlight it during our event.”

“As always, the Assemblyman was very informative,” Cazzari said. “I came away from the event having learned a few things, and we appreciate his hard work and his support of the Town. We look forward to doing more constituent outreach events in the future.”

The final “Trailblazing with Byrne” event will take place Wed., Aug. 31 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Southeast Town Park at 192-198 Pumphouse Rd.