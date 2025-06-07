Byram Hills Students Use Social Media and Service to Tackle Inequality

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Chloe Kohl

An Instagram reel set to music and packed with quick-hit facts about food insecurity gave a trio of Byram Hills juniors a taste of digital advocacy. Within 90 days, their campaign had reached more than 1,500 viewers.

Gavin Heffner, Tyler Frieberg and Chase Rodriguez launched “Hope for NY” as part of their work in the school’s Global Scholars program, which challenges students to create projects tied to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Their focus: raising awareness about potential federal cuts to SNAP benefits and encouraging local action.

“Creating the videos and using our voice to raise awareness felt empowering,” Heffner said.

As the House reconciliation bill moves through the Senate, advocates for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are raising alarm bells about proposed federal budget cuts, which could reduce SNAP funding by roughly 30 percent, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. SNAP benefits millions of Americans and serves more than 70,000 residents in Westchester County.

Food Drive and Digital Advocacy

In addition to their social media campaign, the team organized a food drive within the Byram Hills community. They collected and donated more than 145 pounds of nonperishable items to the Community Center of Northern Westchester.

“We hope to make the food drive an annual event,” Rodriguez said, adding, “our efforts helped real families in need.”

The food drive also helped illustrate what’s possible when students rally neighbors behind a cause.

“Seeing how the community came together to donate and support the cause was really inspiring,” Frieberg noted.

The team encourages residents to donate to local food pantries, volunteer with organizations such as Feeding Westchester, and spread awareness on social media.

Expanding Access to Education

Other Global Scholars teams are also making an impact in education.

Kevin Kendall and Arnay Saxena, co-founders of the “Education Reformers” project, aim to address educational inequality by offering free skills-based sessions to students in under-resourced communities.

Inspired by their own high school experience, the pair is determined to help others receive the same level of educational enrichment.

“We realized how lucky we are to have a great education at Byram,” Saxena explains. “We wanted to make a change in our community.”

Their first session launched on Sunday, April 14, with a coding class that introduced middle schoolers across Westchester to the basics of Python. Students began with an interactive presentation, then practiced their new skills.

“The students said they loved the lesson and would definitely participate again,” Saxena said.

Though the debut session was virtual, the team plans to offer in-person programming next school year. In partnership with the Mount Pleasant Library and the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco, they hope to expand their offerings.

Student volunteers interested in leading sessions can apply through the team’s Instagram page, @educationreformers. Upcoming topics include public speaking, writing and drawing.

“I like connecting with people,” Saxena said. “It was nice to see when the kids were actively engaged.”

They felt the real effects their work was having in the community.

“The most meaningful part has been seeing our work have a real impact,” Kendall said.

Lisa Squadron, an English teacher who also teaches the Global Scholars program at Byram Hills, said both groups overcame unexpected challenges and adapted along the way.

“Both of these teams hit roadblocks with their projects this year and had to change course,” she said. “I am impressed with their resilience and that they were able to make an impact through education, advocacy and service.”