Business Owner Durante Announces Bid for Supervisor in Southeast

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Nick Durante, a 48-year resident of the Town of Southeast, has declared his intentions to pursue the office of Supervisor being vacated at the end of this year by Tony Hay, who recently announced he will not seek a fourth term.

“Southeast has been very fortunate for many years to be in such good hands under the watch of Tony Hay. There’s no doubt he will leave behind some big shoes to fill, but I truly believe I’m up to the task,” Durante said.

Durante, a husband and father of two daughters, who describes himself as a “proud Brewster Bear,” is a 1986 graduate of Brewster High School. A lineman for Verizon for 30 years, he is also a small business owner for 10 years, opening Bella Vino Spirits, an elegant wine and spirits shop in Southeast.

“Owning a successful business provided me with valuable experience when it comes to budgeting, inventory, vendor relationships, but most importantly, creating a connection with so many wonderful people in this community,” he said.

In addition to being a parishioner of St. Lawrence O’Toole church, he volunteers there as a CCD instructor. A lifelong athlete, Durante has been a fixture in the local youth sports community for many years, coaching T-Ball, softball, and lacrosse. He currently serves as a youth hockey coach, on-ice official, and participates in the local adult rec league at the Brewster Ice Arena.

“During my time as a lineman for Verizon, I experienced the same struggles that so many working families face these days. When I opened my store, it gave me a whole new perspective on things, and I learned a lot about the challenges faced by small business owners,” Durante said. “Southeast isn’t a country club community. The people in this town work hard, and I think they want and need someone who is willing to work hard with them, and for them. I believe that person is me.”