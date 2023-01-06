Burke Rehabilitation announced that it has received $30,000 in New York State funding through the efforts of Assemblywoman Amy Paulin. These funds will support and expand Burke’s Neurologic Music Therapy (NMT) Program. Assemblywoman Paulin met with Burke Interim Executive Director Scott Edelman, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Mooyeon Oh-Park, MD, and other senior leaders to present them with the funding.

NMT is an evidence-based treatment model that uses standardized, research-based techniques to treat the brain using specific elements of music such as rhythm, melody, dynamics and tempo. Neurologic Music Therapist Vanessa Moran pairs with physical and occupational therapists and speech pathologists to augment their sessions, aiming to increase the efficacy of their interventions.

“I’m delighted to have been able to secure a grant for Burke Rehabilitation for the expansion of their Neurologic Music Therapy Program,” said Paulin. “When someone is suffering from the effects of a stroke, Multiple Sclerosis, Parkinson’s Disease or other neurological diagnoses, it’s very important to open to them every possible avenue of recovery. By therapeutically applying music to the cognitive and sensory dysfunctions that stem from these disorders, patients are helped in a loving, joyful and non-invasive way.”

She added, “I am so glad that Burke will now have a full-time Neurologic Music Therapist and appreciative of their creative and extraordinary efforts to serve our patient community with this and all of their recovery programs.”

Burke partnered with MedRhythms, Inc. to launch the NMT Program in 2021. The program initially launched at Burke three days a week with a $50,000 grant from The Thomas and Agnes Carvel Foundation. Through their renewed commitment and the support of additional funding from New York State, Burke expanded the NMT services to five days each week in 2022.

“We are grateful to Assemblywoman Paulin for her support,” said Vice President of Inpatient Rehabilitation Services Sandra Alexandrou, PT, MBA. “During the past year, many of our patients have benefitted from the NMT program. The ability to have a dedicated Neurologic Music Therapist at Burke only enhances the services that we provide on a daily basis.”

MedRhythms Clinical Operations Manager Caitlin Hebb said, “MedRhythms is thrilled to continue partnering with Burke Rehabilitation to develop a world-class NMT program within the hospital. Building off a successful first year of the program, this continued support allows more patients to get access to important care they need and deserve. We are honored by Assemblywoman Amy Paulin’s generous support of this program.”

Burke Rehabilitation is a not-for-profit healthcare organization devoted solely to acute physical rehabilitation. Its main campus is located in White Plains. Founded in 1915 through an endowment from philanthropist John Masterson Burke, it has been a member of the Montefiore Health System since 2016. Burke operates the only hospital in Westchester County dedicated solely to adult and adolescent rehabilitation medicine. Burke also offers therapeutic care in locations throughout Westchester County, the Hudson Valley and the Bronx for those who have experienced injuries, surgery, or chronic conditions, from the simple to the very complex. For additional information, please visit www.burke.org.

