Burglar Arrested After Returning to Scene of the Crime in Mahopac

A Peekskill man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly breaking into a Mahopac home and then returning while Carmel police were investigating at the scene of the crime.

According to Lieutenant Michael Bodo, officers responded to a residence in Mahopac June 8 after being contacted by the homeowner who stated a short time earlier a male subject was observed on his ring camera attempting to gain entry.

When officers arrived at the unoccupied residence they found a broken window. After searching the home, officers began canvassing the neighborhood for a suspect, while detectives searched for evidence on the property.

While Detective Brian Smith and Police Officer Matthew Valente were inside the house, a man later identified as Stalin Caguana Uzho of Peekskill entered the residence and appeared to be startled after being confronted by the officers.

It was soon determined that Caguana Uzho was the burglary suspect and had returned to the home to retrieve items he had accidentally left behind. It was also discovered that Caguana Uzho had two outstanding criminal contempt charges from Carmel police stemming from two previous domestic incidents.

Caguana Uzho was transported to police headquarters where he was charged with felony burglary in the second degree and misdemeanor criminal mischief, larceny and criminal possession of stolen property. He was arraigned by Carmel Town Justice Miller and remanded to Putnam County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000 cash bail.

Meanwhile, on June 9 police received a report of stolen vehicle that occurred the previous day in the same area of the burglary. Detectives determined Caguana Uzho allegedly stole the vehicle prior to committing the burglary and violated an order of protection for the third time.

The vehicle was recovered with minor damage and additional charges were expected to be filed against Caguana Uzho.