Burdick on the Pod: Budget Standoff, Immigration, Jacob Burns & More

Hi all,

New York’s state budget is more than two weeks late, with negotiations ongoing over key policy disagreements between Gov. Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders – although there’s reportedly been some breakthroughs over the past couple days.

The governor is pushing several high-profile proposals – including a statewide school cellphone ban, changes to the state’s involuntary commitment law, and revisions to pretrial discovery rules – while lawmakers push back on both the process and the priorities.

Assemblymember Chris Burdick joined Martin Wilbur, Shane McGaffey and me for Episode 2 of our Local Matters: Westchester podcast to unpack what’s been holding things up in Albany – and what it all means for residents.

We also discussed the local impact of national immigration policy under President Trump, why residents should speak up on proposed Con Ed rate hikes, the Jacob Burns Film Center controversy, and more.

Big thanks to Genesis/Saw Mill for the club’s generous sponsorship of our civic affairs interview series.

The full episode just dropped – listen right HERE.

Best,

Adam