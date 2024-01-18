Brewster Schools Stay In-House Choosing New Superintendent

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Brewster School District will have a familiar face leading the way after Superintendent of Schools Dr. Laurie Bandlow retires at the end of the current school year.

The Board of Education announced Friday it had selected Deputy Superintendent Dr. Michelle Gosh to succeed Bandlow, starting July 1.

Gosh, who began her career in Brewster as a Social Studies teacher and transitioned from the classroom to administration as assistant principal, principal, and Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, has served as deputy superintendent since 2021.

“We look forward to Dr. Gosh’s continued commitment to the Brewster Central School District as she transitions to her new role,” the Board of Education stated. “We appreciate the feedback we received from the community as the board made this important decision.”

Over the last 12 months, the board pointed out Gosh has overseen the introduction of the district’s two-way Dual Language Program, spearheaded the creation of the in-house Pre-Kindergarten Program, and secured a $2.56M P-Tech grant that will provide students with a free Associate Degree in high-demand STEM fields from Westchester Community College.

Gosh has also been the internal facilitator of the district’s Brewster Vision 2026, a five-year roadmap to help student’s achieve success.

“Dr. Gosh is well-poised to maintain our commitment to help our students become informed and engaged global citizens who are critical and creative thinkers,” the board stated. “Her familiarity with all facets of the district provide her with a unique perspective to hit the ground running on July 1, 2024.”

Gosh holds a Doctorate of Education from John Hopkins University, Masters of Science in Education from Fordham University and Western Connecticut State University and a Bachelor of Arts from Marist College.

“Brewster is a special place,” Gosh said. “The opportunities that we are able to provide to our students are holistic, wide ranging, and we continue to get better at cultivating new ones specific to our students’ needs. What makes those opportunities happen are the people in Brewster—the community who continue to support our budgets, the Board of Education who work tirelessly to foster success, our parents and caregivers as true partners, and every employee in the district, regardless of role, who come to work everyday and help to make the magic happen.”

“I am honored to be part of this special learning community and humbled and grateful for the support and trust that the community, Board of Education and my colleagues have shown throughout this process,” she added. “We will continue to do great work together both now and in the years to come.”