Brewster School System’s Budget Cuts Many Positions

Superintendent of Schools Valerie Henning-Piedmonte insisted that reducing an additional seven positions on top of the 11 already proposed in the budget would close the gap. She added that eliminated positions would be based on retirements and resignations.

“None of these are positions we want to freely give up,” Henning-Piedmonte said. “We can make a compelling case for every position on this list, but the reality is we need to close a fairly large budget gap. This is not a decision we want to make.”

The high school will see a reduction in social studies, special education, world language, and ENL. The board also approved to dismiss the assistant principal position along with two science teachers. The middle school will lose an English and social studies teacher, along with an ENL teaching assistant.

CV Starr Intermediate will lose a third and fifth grade classroom teacher and a social worker. Five district wide aides have also been eliminated.

While parents in attendance spent nearly three hours commenting on the budget, several stressed students would be most hurt by the loss of the two science teachers at the high school. While the board struggled to eliminate the positions, they agreed the reduction presented an opportunity to restructure the science department.

“I think that certainly this is an opportunity to look at how to increase the offerings and to refresh the offerings so that we are not focusing on test prep, but we need to focus on engaging students to love science,” Henning-Piedmonte said.