Brewster Rotary, Officials Unveil Putnam COVID-19 Memorial

The Rotary Club of Brewster made sure that the 149 county residents who died from COVID-19 will never be forgotten.

Club members along with county and local officials unveiled a monument Wednesday afternoon in a landscaped area just off the county’s bike path, about a quarter-mile from the entrance to the trail near the intersection of Route 6 and Putnam Avenue.

“It is Brewster Rotary’s hope that this memorial will serve the memory well of those affected by the COVID pandemic in Putnam County,” said Paul Furcito, a 45-year Rotary member in Brewster and a five-time former chapter president who pitched the idea for the memorial more than a year ago.

The monument consists of a one-ton granite rock that was dug out of the ground at Tilly Foster Farm by the county’s Parks & Recreation Department, ground it down so it would be flat enough to accommodate a plaque and set it into the ground next to the bike path about a month ago, said Chris Ruthven, the department’s director.

They put down mulch around it and also installed a bench on either side of the rock in the last couple of weeks, he said.

Affixed to the rock is the plaque that reads “In memoriam to all those we have lost to Covid in Putnam County, New York. May their souls Rest in Peace. Brewster Rotary Club 2023.”

Furcito said the memorial would not have become reality without the willingness of county personnel, Brewster Mayor James Schoenig and his fellow Rotarians to work together to get it done.

Current Rotary President Kevin Callahan said a COVID-19 memorial was needed because it’s likely that a large portion of the county was touched in some way by the number of people who died from the virus.

“When you think about how many people are affected by 149 people passing away, it makes a big impact on a county like Putnam County,” Callahan said.

County Executive Kevin Byrne, who served in the Assembly for most of the pandemic, recalled the pain it caused families, more so for those who lost someone close to them. The memorial is a fitting tribute to those who died during one of the most difficult periods for many people, he said.

“I think it’s really important because it’s a beautiful location, it’s a beautiful trail, and while I know many of our residents utilize this trail, we also get a lot of visitors,” Byrne said. “So when they come in and the walk down or ride their bicycle down here, I’m sure they’ll take a moment to stop and show their appreciation.”

Schoenig recalled getting a call from Furcito last year appealing to him to help the Rotary get the project off the ground. He said he was happy to support the project, and gave John Tully, the county’s director of purchasing a call, who then put Schoenig in touch with Ruthven.

“It goes back to the Rotary slogan, service above self,” the mayor said. “This is what it’s about, just coming out to help the community in any way that we can. It was a dark time for us; I hope to never see it again, but I’m proud of the accomplishment that Rotary had and the dedication they had to get this plaque here.”