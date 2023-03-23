Brewster Non-Profit Seeks Youth Leagues to Award Grants

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Brewster-based non-profit organization is kicking off its 2023 grant season to benefit local youth baseball and softball leagues.

3 Up 3 Down, which was formed in February 2017 with the intent of supporting youth baseball and those with developmental disabilities, will award up to 10 youth leagues in the Hudson Valley with $15,000 in grants to help leagues enhance their in-house programs and encourage youngsters to play.

To further support the sport, 3 Up 3 Down has added a new grant opportunity for local schools and booster clubs in 2023. Local schools and booster clubs may now apply for an in-kind donation to support a specific need, such as field upkeep or new equipment. Up to five grants will be supported at this level.

3 Up 3 Down has awarded more than $100,000 in grants and in-kind-donations to local organizations to-date in support of this mission.

Some of youth leagues to receive previous 3 Up 3 Down grants include: Hyde Park Little League, Patterson Little League, Town of Kent, Beekman, and Shrub Oak (SOAC).

In 2022, grant recipients included Brewster, East Fishkill, Town of Poughkeepsie, and Mahopac Sports Association, which received a $2,500 during a Hudson Valley Renegades Game at Dutchess Stadium, sponsored by the 3 Up 3 Down.

Any leagues be interested in applying for 2023 grants can visit the 3 Up 3 Down website, www.3up3down.org.

3 Up 3 Down will be hosting its next fundraiser on Saturday, March 25, a live Texas Hold’em Tournament. The Organization will be giving away two seats to the 2023 World Series of Poker Main Event in Las Vegas. For details and to participate, visit the site www.3up3down.org under the events page.