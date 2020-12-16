Brewster Declares Snow Emergency Until Friday Morning

Village of Brewster Mayor James Schoenig has declared a snow emergency due to the winter storm forecasted.

The order took effect at 4 p.m. and runs until Friday at 7 a.m.

There will be no parking on village streets between the times specified to ensure the Department of Public Works is able to clear the roads in a timely manner for emergency vehicles. Residents or businesses with questions should contact the Village Clerk at mchiudina@brewstervillage-ny.gov.

For the most up to date information on closings for the Village Offices, residents can check the village’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/brewstervillageny as well as the WHUD Storm Closing list on https://www.whud.com/stormcenter/.