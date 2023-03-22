BREAKING: Incumbents Asquith, Alvarez Keep Seats on P’Ville Village Board

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Village Trustees Nicole Asquith and Paul Alvarez have been re-elected, and each will serve another three-year term on the Pleasantville Village Board.

Vying for one of the seats was former Mount Pleasant councilwoman Francesca Hagadus, making it one of the few times in the past 10 years the village had a contested board race.

As of 10 pm, unofficial results from all six districts reported by the Westchester County Board of Elections were 621 votes for Asquith, 618 for Alvarez, and 363 votes to Hagadus. The total number of people voting was 1,602. It will be Asquith’s third term and Alvarez’s second term serving on the board.

“I’m really happy,” said Alvarez on hearing he won. “I wish that this contested election had resulted in a bigger turnout.”

Alvarez said he was especially thankful to Hagadus for running.

“Campaigning in a contested race brings out everyone asking questions and bringing up issues which allows the democratic system to take place and encourage others to run,” he said. “It keeps us all involved. I wouldn’t have meet so many people if I wasn’t campaigning.”

Asquith said she was happy with the election results.

“I’m also grateful for the opportunity to continue serving in this community that I really care about,” Asquith said.

She also thanked Hagadus for entering the race.

“The contested election brought out the best in us, and running for re-election was an opportunity to get out there and connect with people,” she remarked. “It has given me new ideas and new energy.”

Hagadus said because it was a contested election, all candidates had to take a position.

“It’s very difficult to beat incumbents, and I’m impressed with how civilized all three of us were,” she said. “The results of this race meant that everyone took a stand and the people have spoken.”

Hagadus said as the Vice Chair of the Mt. Pleasant Democratic Committee and district leader, she would be very busy supporting Democrats on the ballot.

There was also a village justice race Tuesday night. John Vukelj captured the seat by winning 476 votes, besting Michael Todd Shilinski’s 231 votes and Andrea D’Aria’s 177, according to the unofficial results. The position has been held by Justice John Curley for the past 28 years.