Boys Hoops Notebook

Local Class A Teams Will Have Saunders to Contend With

Carmel Resident, Iona Prep’s Alexander Scores 1,000th Career Point

If we learned anything at the halfway point of the Class A hoops season, we learned that there is great separation between the haves and the have-some-work-to-dos. State-ranked (No.17) Saunders outworked a Somers club that appeared to be one of the more hopeful units in the Northern Westchester/Putnam County region, leaving the Tuskers in the dust of a 77-46 loss in the “Pride on the Court” game at Sarah Lawrence College, where they featured a “Be True” theme.

“Saunders is a very good team, but we also played flat and came out of the gates extremely slow, so it was a combination of both, honestly,” Somers wing Lorenzo Bicknese said. “I think if we see them again were definitely going to rise to the occasion and it should be a good game. I don’t think they are 30 points better than us.”

Yet, 31 points will be tough to make up should Somers be fortunate enough to see Saunders (11-3, 9-1 in Section 1) again in the playoffs. Saunders Coach Anthony Nicodemo has done what few have been able to do in Yonkers by recently resurrecting a program that had been dead and buried for a decade, along with many of the Yonkers-based hoops programs. Nicodemo deserves a ton of credit and don’t be surprised if the former Brewster grad (1996) hoists his first gold ball in March. Imagine what that would mean to a Brewster kid, who “came out” as a gay man back in 2013, and then resuscitated a basketball program that was substandard at that time.

“I think from a personal standpoint there is always validation,” said the 40-year-old Nicodemo, who has also been in the forefront of the ongoing fight against the Section 1 Executive Committee and its decision to remove Section 1’s championship week out of the County Center. “I know that there are many out there who are unable to “be themselves” and the same fear kept me closeted for years. So, I hope that our success can inspire others. The other side, is this group of kids. They are unbelievable people, and I want them to have an experience that they will remember forever.”

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Saunders, which is where the road will seemingly go through for teams like Somers, Hen Hud, Panas and the rest of the Class A hopefuls…

Spotted the dad of CARMEL resident and Iona Prep hoops stud Josh Alexander the other night at the Rams’ loss to Mahopac. Mr. Alexander, among the nicest people I’ve met on the circuit in 30 years, flagged me down to “thank me” for all I’d done for his son when he first got started. It reminded me of how much I wished Josh Alexander had stayed at Carmel and just how much American University-bound Alexander would have helped the Rams, but upon seeing his 1,000th career point in Iona’s 52-23 win over Albany, I’m pretty sure he made the right call when he transferred to the state-ranked (No.11) CHSAA Class AA power. Still, would have loved to have had a birds-eye view of his sterling career and had a chance for a few more chats with his faith-driven, warmhearted ol’ man…

Hurts to say it, but 2018 may not be the kind of year boys’ hoops fans from this neck of the woods were once accustomed to when the County Center had plenty of local flavor. Haldane should still find a way to the Class C Final 4 on account of the sheer dearth of Class C teams, and Putnam Valley, the current No.2 seed, has a legit shot in Class B despite as many as 10 valid contenders among them, state-ranked (No.18) Irvington and (No.26) Briarcliff included.

Class AA Yorktown was the lone team from the Putnam/NWE coverage region to reach the Final 4 last year, and the Huskers (seeded No.18 in Class) are looking like long shots, along with No.14 Mahopac, No.12 Ossining and No.20 Carmel, to get within reach of a Final 4 berth. That’s not to say there’s no hope, but winning on the road throughout the playoffs is no easy task.

Class A Hen Hud, which currently sits at No.6 in the bracket, along with No.7 Panas, No.10 Somers, No.18 Brewster, No.19 Peekskill and No.21 Lakeland have all got their work cut out if they are going to hit the Final 4 trail as likely road warriors…

Midterms on the horizon, gang: Good luck to all! Remember, academics before athletics… I kid you not!

NWE/Putnam Examiner Super 7 Poll

No.1 PUTNAM VALLEY – League III-E title will be decided between now and Feb.1 with Haldane and North Salem upcoming. We like the Tigers’ (10-3) chances for at least a share.

No.2 SOMERS – Tuskers (7-4) will do what it takes in days ahead to secure first league title since 1989, but John Jay appears to be the main obstacle this Thursday and then again on Jan.31… still no excuse for not showing up against Saunders, and what happened to that defense we’ve been so high on?

No.3 HEN HUD – Sailors (8-3) knocked off Beacon behind super defense and strong efforts from Kyle James (15 points, 6 blocks), Mehki Gray (16 points, 10 boards) and Austin Fraser (6 points, 9 steals). Still think their athleticism and hunger to reach first Final 4 since 1991 will pose major issues for some unsuspecting foe in the post season.

No.4 PANAS – Panthers (6-4) were no match for Class AA power Pine Bush, but stud G Brandon Hodge went for 27, including 10 in the 4th, in Panthers’ 56-40 blowout of Lourdes.

No.5 OSSINING – The Pride (7-5) hung tough with Class A Magnus in 85-81 loss but that kind of defense won’t cut the mustard in Class AA playoffs.

No.6 MAHOPAC – Indians (6-7) are so dang flighty. Don’t mind the loss to a solid Greeley club as much as we mind the manner in which it went down. 68-52 is a bit much, no? Kudos to 1st-year Greeley Coach Felix Nicodemo.

No.7 BREWSTER – Bears (5-6) hammered out 52-38 win over Lakeland behind Cameron Hart’s 22 points.

HM PEEKSKILL – Red Devils (5-7) have stud G Shion Darby in their corner but remain light years away from the Peekskill teams we all cut our teeth on.

HM HALDANE – Wanna believe in the Blue Devils (9-2) as Class C favorites, but the fact they needed OT to beat Pawling is troubling. Still, they’d be the No.1seed if playoffs started today, though Hamilton might be the team to beat. But betting against a Virgadamo-coached team is unwise.

HM YORKTOWN – Huskers (5-7) are still competing and can play the spoiler role and have a major say in the run for the roses between league foes Greeley and Fox Lane.

HM CROTON – Tigers (4-5) had a day from Miles Ackerman (17 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals, 1 block) in blowout of Cedar Knolls, but got lashed by Briarcliff for 2nd time.