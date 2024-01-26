Bowman Launches Re-election Bid Touting Diversity, Fight for Justice

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Seamus Higgins

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-Yonkers) kicked off his re-election campaign Wednesday evening surrounded by fellow progressives in preparation for his high-stakes battle for the Democratic nomination in the 16th Congressional District.

In a rally at the restaurant Off the Hook of Yonkers, Bowman officially launched his bid for a third term. He will be running against County Executive George Latimer and Martin Dolan, a financial adviser from Irvington.

The supportive crowd featured other officials and advocates in the Westchester portion of the district, including Hastings-on-Hudson Mayor Nicola Armacost and Mamaroneck Village Trustee Leilani Yizar-Reid and Tyler Hack, a student and activist with the Sunrise Movement in Westchester. Also joining the rally was Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx).

With cheering supporters alongside him, Bowman said his record of fighting for justice and equality has rankled the political establishment.

“If we weren’t doing the right thing, if we weren’t fighting for justice, if we weren’t fighting for freedom, humanity and equality and our children they would not be coming after us,” Bowman said.

Many of the evening’s speakers highlighted Bowman’s accomplishments, such as his fight for diversity and inclusion and his professional experience as a middle school principal. Ocasio-Cortez, who is helping Bowman raise money for the campaign, said he has been an effective member of Congress.

“No part of this district is for sale,” she said. “It belongs to the people. It belongs to us, our kids, teachers, our parents and to Jamaal Bowman. We will not be scared; we will not be intimidated and we will fight for what’s right.”

Bowman has been criticized by some Democrats for having been aligned with the Democratic Socialists of America, which has denounced Israel for its response to the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas. However, he noted that at his kickoff event there were diverse sets of supporters with people from different races, ages and backgrounds, easily more diverse than the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

“That is what AIPAC doesn’t have, we have the entire community and the power of this coalition will not be stopped,” Bowman said.

The battle leading up to the scheduled June 25th Democratic primary will be one of the most closely watched contests in the state, and is also expected to be one of the top funded races in the country.

The winner of the primary will be a virtual lock to win in November in the heavily Democratic district.