Bowling Night for a Great Cause With Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester & Putnam will strike up some fun and Bowl for Kids’ Sake on Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bowlero Lanes, located at 47 Tarrytown Rd. in White Plains.

Teams of bowlers will be raising money to enhance the lives of young people in the community through one-on-one mentoring that Big Brothers Big Sisters offers.

The fundraising event is an evening filled with bowling, dinner, drinks, music and great prizes. Bowling is the ultimate fun night to bring friends, family and the community together to get a little competitive while raising money for kids in Westchester and Putnam counties. “Littles” need a special someone – “Bigs” – to mentor, spend time, open doors and enhance young lives by creating positivity and direction.

“Our Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser is one of most popular events because everyone loves to bowl,” said Valerie Brown, CEO of Big Bothers Big Sisters of Westchester & Putnam. “Not only is it a fun night out, but it also brings everyone together in a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere, and our mentors, “Bigs,” and mentees, “Littles,” and many of our supporters, donors and volunteers get a real sense of who we are and why our mission is so important.

“People love to put teams together and get their groove on to reach their goal. A night of bowling, music, a lot of cheering, jumping up and down and laughing and a bit of competition makes for a memorable event.”

Participants of all ages are welcome and encouraged to create a dream team of four to six friends or colleagues and set some challenging fundraising goals. The higher the goal, the more money raised, which results in a greater impact made on these children.

To get started, fundraising mode teams should rally support from friends, family and co-workers as well as direct donations from team members to their teams. Every dollar raised will directly enhance the lives of youth in our communities.

To become a sponsor or donate visit: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/BigBowl24

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Westchester County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Through the power of mentorship, youths are empowered and inspired to reach their full potential, contributing to healthier families, stronger communities and a brighter future for all.

To learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters, visit bigswestchester.org.