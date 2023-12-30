Bodies Found in Cortlandt, Yorktown Same Day

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Two bodies were found in the towns of Cortlandt and Yorktown Friday in unrelated circumstances.

On Dec. 29, Westchester County Police received a phone call about a possible body in the Hudson River near Steamboat Dock in Verplanck.

The County Police Marine Unit discovered the body in the water at about 4 p.m.

County Police spokesman Kieran O’Leary said the case was turned over to the New York State Police since the body is believed to be a person that jumped from the Bear Mountain Bridge in November and has been missing ever since.

Meanwhile, at about 2 p.m. the same day, Yorktown Police received a request to respond to a wooded region near BJ’s Wholesale Club on Route 202 to check the welfare of an elderly person friends reported had missed several recent lunch gatherings.

Police officers checked the area and located the remains of a deceased male believed to be a local man who has been known to be living “off the grid,” according to police.

The Westchester County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and at about 4:30 p.m. transported the deceased to its office in Valhalla for further investigation.

The cause and date of the man’s death is uncertain, but police said “nothing overly suspicious was noted, and foul play is not suspected as of now.”

The name of the deceased is not being released pending Medical Examiner results and the notification of next of kin.