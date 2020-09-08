Blotter, September 8 – September 14, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 28: A caller reported at 2:01 p.m. that her vehicle appears to have been rummaged through sometime in the past while parked in the driveway of her Tripp Lane residence. The responding officer reported speaking with the homeowner, who stated that no items were taken from her vehicle and that it was undamaged.

Aug. 28: Police received a call at 10:27 p.m. reporting an unknown individual banging on a door on Limestone Road. The caller stated that no one was observed in the area after canvassing.

Aug. 29: Report of a verbal dispute between a male and a female on Reservoir Road at 10:46 a.m. The responding officers reported that the parties were separated and that the male party gathered his belongings with no further incident prior to leaving the scene. Assistance rendered with a report to follow.

Aug. 29: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 3:24 p.m. to report that he is receiving unwanted Snapchat messages from an ex-friend and would like to report them. The report was taken at the dispatch desk.

Aug. 30: A Hallock Road resident reported at 4:08 p.m. that his propane tank was on fire in his backyard and the neighboring trees were also on fire. The call was transferred to 60 Control. The responding officers stated that the fire was extinguished and firefighters cleared the scene.

Aug. 31: A Lafayette Avenue resident reported at 12:53 p.m. that a check was stolen out of his mailbox and cashed. The responding officer gathered witness depositions.

White Plains Police Department

Aug. 26: Police arrested Luis Doce-Herrera for third-degree burglary. He was found with items from a burglary of a grocery store at 144 Mamaroneck Ave. on July 13.

Aug 28: A 2020 Porsche 911 was stolen in front of 34 S. Lexington Ave. when the owner left the keys in the unattended vehicle that had its ignition on. When police entered the car into their database, state police observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle was ultimately recovered by the Croton-on-Hudson Police Department after it was left unattended and the owners were notified. The investigation is still ongoing to find who stole the car.