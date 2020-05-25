Blotter, May 26 – June 1 Print Edition

White Plains Police Department

May 19: Police received a call about a group of ducklings stuck in a storm drain at 11 Ferris Ave. The dispatched officers were able to help all of the ducklings return safely to their family near the Bronx River.

May 20: A female driver pulled into a driveway at a slow speed and appeared to have mistaken the break for the accelerator, causing the car to hit a bush and flip over on Ridgeway Avenue. The driver was removed from the vehicle and was able to walk to an ambulance. The woman was taken to the White Plains Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

May 21: Fatima Chavez-Medina was arrested on several counts of larceny at Target at 9 City Place.

May 21: Police received a complaint describing construction workers without face masks at a construction site at 600 Mamaroneck Ave. The site’s foreman was contacted and double-checked that all employees were wearing masks.

May 22: During the late tour, patrol and traffic units responded to a report of a possible gathering for a drag race at 1025 Westchester Ave. The units patrolled the surrounding area with negative results. Police will continue to check the area because there have been previous complaints about drag racing.

May 24: The Criminal Investigations Division is probing a possible assault between two females at 86 Dekalb Ave. at 3:24 p.m. One subject struck the other in the face with a sharp object, causing a laceration.