Blotter, March 9 – March 15, 2021, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 27: Report of a dispute on Round Hill Road at 3:48 p.m. A caller reported that he rented his upstairs room to two parties through Airbnb and that overnight several other parties came to that room making noise and setting off a smoke detector. The caller stated that he spoke to the parties and asked them to leave, but they refused. Officers responded and information was gathered.

Mar. 2: An employee of CVS on Main Street reported at 8:45 p.m. that a male party just left the premises without paying for multiple items. The subject was described as a short, heavy-set white male, who is bald and wearing an orange jacket. The employee stated that the party may have left in a vehicle but does not have a description. The responding officer stated that a deposition has been secured.

Mar. 2: A Jackson Road resident reported seeing a drone hover at eye level outside her window looking inside her residence at 11:09 p.m. Her husband pointed at the drone and it flew away in an unknown direction. The caller stated that this isn’t the first time she saw the low-flying drone outside her house. The responding officer canvassed the area with negative results.

Yorktown Police Department

Feb. 27: At 7:59 p.m., police received a report from an individual stating he was threatened with a firearm in the parking lot of 2026 Saw Mill River Rd. Following an investigation, it is alleged one of the five defendants arranged to meet the victim in order to sell a vape pen. During the encounter, $20 was stolen from the victim and a black-colored pistol was displayed. Four Yorktown residents, all 15 to 18 years old, and a 16-year-old Peekskill resident, were charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony.

Mar. 1: Kristian Singh, 21, of Yorktown, was charged at about 10 p.m. with unlawfully fleeing in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop on Route 6 after allegedly driving onto the shoulder.

Mar. 2: Jean Jiminian, 29, of Sleepy Hollow, was charged with speeding and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop on Route 202 at 1:15 a.m.

Mar. 4: Elias Jallath, 19, of Shrub Oak, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony. He is accused of intentionally damaging the window and taillight of a vehicle with a wooden stick in the pool parking lot of Canterbury Crossing on Westminster Road. The damage was estimated at about $1,000.