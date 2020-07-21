Blotter, July 21 – July 27 Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

July 10: An officer reported monitoring a black bear on Banksville Road at 10:08 a.m. The bear was later spotted at Byram Hills and the area was monitored throughout the tour without incident.

July 11: Report of larceny at Stop & Shop on North Broadway at 10 a.m. An employee stated that a tall Black male, wearing bright blue Hawaiian shorts filled two bags with more than $500 in merchandise and believes he will walk out of the store. Officers responded and the subject was arrested.

White Plains Police Department

July 19: Police responded to a report of a shoplifter at Macy’s at 100 Main St. A store employee reported $2,000 of merchandise was stolen and that the perpetrators used a U-Haul truck as a getaway vehicle. The employee reported that one of the subjects matched the description of perpetrator a July 18 larceny. The officers learned the nearby location of the U-Haul truck and arrested Cory Richards for third-degree grand larceny and Jose Roman for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

July 13: Police received a call about a burglary at 144 Mamaroneck Ave. The subject entered a lower common alleyway and stole cigarette cases that are worth about $2,000 as well as $1,500 in cash. The department has developed some leads and is making progress with the investigation.

July 13: A suspect entered the employee locker room of a store behind the rear of the Westchester Mall at 125 Westchester Ave. and stole a purse from Weekend Max Mara. Police have developed a suspect and making arrangements to make contact with him.

Yorktown Police Department

July 12: At 3:49 p.m., Yorktown police responded to a resident on Friends Road to investigate a report of gun shots fired. Connor Scanlan, 21, was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment and criminal mischief, both felonies, and prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor, for allegedly discharging a rifle inside the home, causing a bullet to penetrate the side of a neighbor’s residence. Damage to the victim’s home was estimated to be more than $1,500. A temporary order of protection was issued to the victim.

July 13: Police responded to a report of an erratic driver in the area of Wildwood Street at 9:26 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated and an investigation revealed that Jamie Sweeney, 23, of Putnam Valley, was allegedly driving while ability impaired. She was found to be in possession of Alprazoiam, a controlled substance, and a quantity of marijuana.

July 18: An officer on routine patrol on Gomer Street near Alden Drive at 12:42 a.m. observed a vehicle, driven by Kristian Singh, 20, of Yorktown, crossing over the double yellow line. After the officer activated emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop, Singh allegedly sped up before coming to a stop on London Road. He was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs after a quantity of heroin and marijuana were found. Further investigation revealed he had a previous conviction for the same charge.