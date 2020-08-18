Blotter, August 18 – August 24, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 7: A complainant reported at 6:16 p.m. that an ice cream truck was blocking his driveway on Clove Road and he cannot get out. The responding officer stated that the truck left prior to his arrival.

Aug. 8: A caller reported at 11:21 p.m. that someone possibly attempted to gain access to his vehicle located in his driveway on Sarles Street. The caller did not see anyone, but his dogs started barking and then the car alarm went off. Officers were dispatched. The responding officer stated that the contents inside the vehicle did not appear to be tampered with and the vehicle did not sustain damage. A canvass of the area checked negative for suspicious activity.

Aug. 9: A Sarles Street resident reported at 1:37 a.m. that at about 12:30 p.m. the previous day, a former friend followed him from the Rose Hill Shopping Center in Thornwood to his Armonk residence. Information about the incident was gathered over the phone.

Aug. 10: Report of a male party was seen slouched over in the driver’s seat of his vehicle in the parking lot on Business Park Drive at 11:46 a.m. The responding officers reported that the individual was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital with an unspecified issue.